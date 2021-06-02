UPDATE 1 – Canada’s TSX eclipses 20,000, Loonie hits 6-year high as oil climbs





* TSX hits record high at 20,022.13 * Canadian dollar hits 6-year high at 1,2007 * Oil climbs to its highest level in nearly three years * Canadian GDP grows 5.6% annualized in Q1 (adds activity details, updates prices) TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index broke the 20,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, as the loonie hit a six-year high as sentiment was boosted by rising commodity prices raw and data showing strong growth of the domestic economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index hit a record high of 20,022.13 before falling to 19,976.01, up 1.2% on the day. Since hitting its lowest during the coronavirus crisis in March last year, the commodity index has climbed nearly 80%. Twenty thousand is a very big psychological level, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Its confirmation that we have a pretty solid uptrend in place. The TSX is up 14.6% since the start of 2021, overtaking Wall Street. It is expected to reach 21,750 by the end of 2022, according to a Reuters poll last month. Materials and Energy stocks account for 25% of Toronto’s market cap, compared to 5% for the S&P 500. Oil hit its highest level in nearly three years at $ 68.87 per barrel, while the TSX’s energy sector finished up 4.4%. The market has also been supported by an improving outlook for the national economy as COVID-19 vaccinations increase. About 58% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. National data showed economic growth of 5.6% in the first quarter on an annualized basis and an increase in manufacturing activity for the 11th consecutive month in May. The Canadian dollar, which benefited this year from a more hawkish Bank of Canada as well as higher commodity prices, hit its highest level since May 2015 at 1,2007 per US dollar, or 83.28 cents Americans before retreating. It changed little that day at 1.2070. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)

