Father’s Day Gifts for the Cleveland Browns Fan

Father’s Day 2021 falls on June 20. It’s a bit later than most years, so don’t let that put you off and let it surprise you.

Dad has always been supportive of you, so make sure you’ve got it covered.

We’ve compiled a list that we think any Cleveland Browns dad would love.

Automotive-themed Cleveland Browns Fanatics Pack

This automotive themed gift box is valued at $ 55 which you can get for just $ 40. It includes lanyard, key ring, auto magnets and two decals.

Order an automotive themed box for $ 39.99 from Fanatics.

Cleveland Browns New Era Mutated 39THIRTY Flex Cap

A new hat is always a solid Father’s Day gift. It keeps the sun out of daddy’s eyes, it makes him look great and it allows him to show his team pride. New Era’s 39THIRTY style is a stretchy fit with a lower crown.

Order a New Era hat for $ 33.99 from Fanatics.

Cleveland Browns Fanatics # 1 Dad T-Shirt

Number one in the field and number one in your heart. Show the “old man” some love with this shirt.

Order a # 1 Daddy Shirt for $ 31.99 from Fanatics.

Cleveland Browns Nike Franchise Performance Polo

Whether dad needs a new look for Casual Friday at the office – or a new look to hit the ties over the summer – this polo shirt is a great option.

Order a Nike franchise polo shirt for $ 54.99 from Fanatics.

Cleveland Browns Embroidered Golf Gift Set

Speaking of golf, here’s something dad will love. This mini-kit includes a deluxe towel, tees and three balls.

Order a golf kit for $ 29.99 from Fanatics.

Callaway golf clubs, balls, accessories

Of course, golf is an expensive sport. But if Dad is at home on Ties, maybe it’s time to put him in touch with a new club. Because you know his clubs are holding him back. A new rider and he probably wouldn’t cut the tee that much.

Buy Callaway Golf today.

Cleveland Browns Kan Jam Record Game

If dad is already a cornhole expert, get him Kan Jam instead. This team game offers three ways to score. Comes with two kans and a frisbee.

Order a Kan Jam set for $ 69.99 from Fanatics.

Daddy’s joke ultra pro face-to-face

Can you outdo your dad in Dad Jokes? Probably not. But, this game is still hilariously fun. Draw cards, read the jokes and try to make the other team laugh.

Order Ultra Pro Dad Joke Face-Off for $ 15.95 on Amazon.

16 oz Personalized Personalized Message Engraved Glass Beer Mug

Go ahead and slap Daddy’s name on this mug, so everyone in the house knows who owns it. When it’s hot outside, dad wants a cold beer – and is it too much to ask for his own mug to put it in? We didn’t think so.

Order a personalized beer mug for $ 33.99 on Amazon.

Personalized Boxes of Beer Drops

Starting at just $ 4 per drink, you can treat Dad with a personalized selection of handpicked beers he’ll love pouring into his new personalized mug. Plus, each box, regardless of size, costs just $ 5 to ship.

Check out drip beer.

Gillette Beard Care Shaving Set

This set will make the cotton candy look great and feel good. Includes beard balm for conditioning, beard oil for moisturizing, beard trimmer, ProGlide razor and beard and face wash because NO ONE SHOULD PUT A REGULAR SHAMPOO INTO THEIR BEARD. Shipped for free.

Order a beard care set for $ 54 from Gillette.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid

Whether dad needs to keep his soda cool or his coffee hot, this YETI tumbler is one of the best around. It fits almost any cup holder and is available in 25 colors.

Order a YETI tumbler for $ 29.99 on Amazon.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel

Does dad like cheese? Do you really like cheese? Well, you really can’t get more extreme than that. Don’t just sprinkle a little on spaghetti, or cut a few cubes to put them on a platter …

Get this 80 lb wheel from Parmigiano Reggiano.

Seriously. You can order a full wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on Amazon. Who knew ?!

Order an 80lb wheel of cheese for $ 1,317 on Amazon.

Masterbuilt MB20071117 30 Inch Digital Electric Smoker

When game day arrives, dad loves to eat. Is there a better game day food than ribs or a perfectly smoked brisket?

Treat him to a Father’s Day smoker and everyone will be eating well in 2021.

Order a Masterbuilt smoker for $ 199.99 on Amazon.

Men’s Ballroom Double Flex Standard Fit Jeans

I got my dad these jeans from Duluth Trading Company for Christmas last year. Two weeks later he ordered three more pairs.

They are so good.

If your dad wears jeans all year round, he’s going to love them.

Order the Ballroom Double Flex Standard Fit Jeans for $ 69.50 at Duluth Trading Company.

IJoy Rechargeable Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Does dad just need a break from all the noise? Does he constantly misplace his headphones? IJoy bluetooth headphones are the perfect answer. With nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon, these headphones have a 4.5 star rating.

Order iJoy headphones for $ 17.99 on Amazon.

Veken barbecue accessory set

When Dad transforms into the Grillmaster, he will need some high quality tools at his disposal. This set includes shredding tongs, skewer sticks, grill mat, fork, knife, basting brush, grill cleaning brush and apron.

Order a Veken barbecue set for $ 19.99 on Amazon.

This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sales made from the links on this page. Price and availability exact at time of posting.