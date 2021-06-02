MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi stocks extend gains, most major Gulf markets rise as trade begins





An investor browses the Dubai financial market after Joe Biden won the US presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 8, 2020. REUTERS / Christopher Pike

Most of the Gulf’s major markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with Saudi stocks extending gains in a seventh session amid rising oil prices. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring more oil back to market in June and July while expecting a robust recovery in demand in the United States and in China. Brent crude futures (.LCOc1) climbed 0.31% to $ 70.47 per barrel. Read more Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.4%, mainly helped by financial and material stocks. The Kingdom’s largest lender, Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) and Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rose 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, while the National Industrialization Company (2060.SE ) increased by 2.6%. The Saudi index is up 22% this year following the end of a diplomatic split with Qatar and rising oil prices, improving business activity in its non-oil sector and inflows of foreign funds. Brent crude futures (.LCOc1) have gained 35% this year, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon, and a monthly Saudi stock exchange statement showed foreigners have been net buyers of Saudi stocks every month so far this year. In April, Saudi Arabia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index, which covers industry and services, remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the eighth consecutive month. Read more The Abu Dhabi Index (.ADI) edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.2% increase from International Holdings Company (IHC.AD). IHC announced on Monday that it had listed its Emirates Stallions building unit on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange No. 2. Emirates Stallions is the fourth company in the IHC group to be listed on the second ADX market, after the listings of Palm Sports, Easylease and Zee Stores at the end of 2020. Gains were partially capped by ADNOC Distribution (ADNOCDIST.AD), which fell 2.1%. The Dubai Index (.DFMGI) traded up 0.1%, Damac Properties (DAMAC.DU) rising 3.6% and the Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) gaining 0.4%. The Qatari index (.QSI) traded flat, with the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) adding 0.6% and Qatar Industries (IQCD.QA) losing 0.2%. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

