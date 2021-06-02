Elon Musk blames supply chain price pressure for Tesla’s price increase





Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed supply chain pricing pressure for the gradual price increases the company has made to its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in recent months. Prices are rising due to strong price pressure from the supply chain across the industry, the CEO tweeted in response to a complaint about the changes. Mainly raw materials. Today, the CEO followed say that microcontroller chips are a particular challenge right now. But although Musk said he had never seen anything like it, he added that he didn’t expect it to be a problem in the long run. Fear of running out causes oversupply for every business, like toilet paper shortage, but on an epic scale. Musk previously indicated on an April earnings call that Tesla was well positioned to address the global chip shortage by moving extremely quickly to new microcontrollers. Our biggest challenge is the supply chain, especially the microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out causes oversupply for every business, like toilet paper shortage, but on an epic scale. Having said that, this is obviously not a long term problem. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021 Electrek followed Tesla’s prices have changed in recent months. Standard Range Plus version of Model 3 increased from $ 36,990 in February at $ 39,990 at the end of May, for example, while the Model Y Long Range AWD version went from $ 49,990 to $ 51,990 during the same period. Tesla has updated its prices almost half a dozen times since February of this year. Tesla is far from unique in seeing its prices affected by the global chip shortage, which has had a huge impact on the manufacturing of everything from game consoles to toaster. Automakers have been hit particularly hard by the shortage and have had to temporarily shut down production lines even as demand for new cars and trucks grows. The mobile lumbar was only removed on the front passenger seat of 3 / Y (obviously not on the rear seats). The logs showed almost no use. Not worth the cost / mass for everyone when hardly ever in use. Prices are rising due to major supply chain pricing pressure across the industry. Mainly raw materials. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2021







