NV Gold announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV: NVX) (OTCQB: NVGLF) (FSE: 8NV) (“NV Gold“or the”Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) under the symbol”8NV“, as of June 1, 2021. Peter A. Ball, President and CEO, said: “We anticipate that the listing of the ESF will help increase transaction liquidity and also facilitate potential investments in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in addition to the Canadian TSXV and OTCQB listings of the United States, will increase the Company’s exposure to this major market with its base of sophisticated investors traditionally very active in the gold mining sector. junior. “ The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest organized markets in the world (behind the Nasdaq and the NYSE) in terms of turnover and securities transactions. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading platform, XETRA, has made it the second largest fully electronic liquidity market in the world with a direct link to all other major European financial centers. This European listing will help increase the Company’s commercial liquidity and facilitate investment in NV gold by European investors via the Frankfurt listing, as major financial centers such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are easily accessible. About NV Gold Corporation NV Gold (TSXV: NVX; OTCQB: NVGLF; FSE: 8NV) is a well-funded exploration company with ~ 77 million shares issued, nearly $ 4.5 million in cash and no debt. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is focused on creating value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge. 2021 will be NV Gold’s busiest exploration year in its corporate history. On behalf of the Board of Directors, The story continues Peter A. Ball

President and CEO For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact: Peter A. Ball, President and CEO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: [email protected] Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements This press release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration activities are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market conditions or business, the desirability of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend to the Company’s projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in documents filed by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/650039/NV-Gold-Announces-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange-Listing

