Hyperdrive Daily: Elon Musks’ impact on language

Brief news

The growing optimism of the Chinese electric vehicle maker is in part due to strong sales in May.

Croatian Rimac unveils $ 2.4 million electric hypercar.

Musk says chip hoarding is causing Tesla’s supply chain problems.

Elon Musk, who turns 50 later this month, is a lot: entrepreneur, financier, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, crypto influencer, celebrity, meme broadcaster, father of six boys, recent host of Saturday Night Live and Technoking.

Lately I’ve been thinking about Musk’s impact on language and how so many of his phrases will last for decades. Musk, a voracious reader with a varied vocabulary, has invented countless words: Gigafactory, Supercharger and Hyperloop all come to mind. They have become part of the common lexicon with astonishing rapidity.

Through the sheer force of will and repetition, the words and phrases that Musk conceived or championed have become an integral part of Tesla’s corporate culture. Soon after, the vast ecosystem of fans, customers, suppliers, and Wall Street analysts and journalists embraced them. The same goes for SpaceX, whose names for autonomous “drones” refer to Scottish author Iain Banks.

Musk’s broad interests are spread across multiple industries – automotive, aerospace, neuroscience, infrastructure – and no other business titan today uses language as effectively as he does.

Careful Tesla watchers know Musk’s favorite catchphrases: order of magnitude, force majeure, the machine that builds the machine. It is common to see them on Tesla winnings bingo cards which are split before almost every win call. The cards are made by fans, investors, and critics of the company, and posted on the Reddit and Twitter forums.

But it was the names of the company’s existing and future products that really caught on – and caught fire with the imagination.

Tesla doesn’t just make an electric truck: it makes a Cybertruck. You don’t really understand what Cyber ​​is? It doesn’t matter: you know what it looks like.

There are plenty of words about the scale of Musk’s ambitions, which are still far greater than people initially realize. A battery factory is not just a battery factory, it is a Gigafactory. (Giga comes from the Greek word “gigas” or giant.)

A fast charging station for Tesla electric cars is not just a charging station, it is a Compressor. (Tesla has over 25,000 of them, making them the largest network in the world.)

The batteries Tesla sells to utilities that promise “massive energy storage? Megapacks.

There is no sign that he is stopping. During Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September 2020, Musk spoke about achieving battery production at the “terawatt-hour” scale. “Tera is the new Giga,” Musk said on stage.

We have now reached the point where every battery factory, even those made by competitors, is called a gigafactory, regardless of its physical size or expected production. “Nissan is in advanced talks to build a massive UK battery plant”, reported the Financial Times. “Stellantis discusses the conditions with Rome to build a gigafactory in Italy”, mentionned Reuters.

As Oscar Wilde said: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay for greatness.

An Xpeng P7 car is on display at the Beijing Auto Show in 2020.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Xpeng Chairman Brian Gu said he was confident the Chinese electric vehicle maker would meet or exceed second-quarter delivery targets. “After a short hiatus during the Chinese New Year, the industry has rebounded very strongly and I think the outlook for the whole year is also very, very good,” Gu said. XPeng delivered 5,686 vehicles in May, an increase of 483% from the previous year. Automakers have been forced to halt production due to a global chip shortage that many companies, including Volkswagen and Ford, expect.

