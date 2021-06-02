The next stock market crash is looming: here’s what to do about it

For many investors, a stock market crash is the last thing on their mind. Markets have reached historic highs and investors are exuberant over the prospects of a full economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

All over the world, people are starting to unleash their pent-up purchasing power, and businesses around the world are looking to take full advantage of it. And as vaccinations continue across the world, these positive trends are gaining momentum. It is a time of hope for all.

Yet it is in times of maximum positivity that investors should ask themselves what to do if things turn around quickly. Fortunately, in most cases, you don’t have to take drastic measures to protect yourself against the next stock market crash. In fact, one simple thing is all it takes to put you in a frame of mind that could withstand the next downturn – whether the crash happens next week, next year, or far away.

What do not make

But first, let’s get one thing straight: you can’t avoid the next stock market crash. The costs of missing out on long-term stock market gains are too high to risk missing out on based on the prediction that a crash will occur at some point.

It is far too easy to come up with clever arguments as to why a stock market crash is imminent. Just consider a few examples:

Many now indicate that inflationary pressures are the cause of the next crash. Yet that still hasn’t stopped the market from climbing to new records.

The first question to ask yourself

If you can’t avoid the next stock market crash, what should you do? The answer is simple: ask yourself if you own any stocks that you wouldn’t want to own if they drop 50%.

Stock market crashes are painful enough if you only own index mutual funds or exchange traded funds. For those who own individual stocks, they can be devastating. A modest 10% correction in the broad market can cause some market sensitive stocks to fall by 25%, 40% or even 50%. Often the fears that drive these stocks have nothing to do with their underlying business. Instead, stock declines may simply be the result of losing bullish sentiment among short-term stock traders.

If you are not convinced that you are going to hold on to a stock if it drops 50%, then you should seriously think about why you own the stock. For companies that you really believe in, a 50% price cut would seem like a huge opportunity to add at the posts. At the very least, having enough confidence in your stock selection to survive tough times is essential for those with a long-term investment mindset.

Smart rebalancing

What you will likely discover while doing this exercise is that there are some actions that you feel more confident about than others. If so, you may want to sell your lower conviction picks in favor of reinvesting in those higher conviction stocks. Alternatively, you can sell to raise funds in the hope of recovering stocks of better stocks at a discount in the event of a crash. Is come as soon as possible.

Investing in stocks is a constant struggle between trying to make the most of the good times and losing the least in crashes and bear markets. The best strategy recognizes that the best stocks are well suited to both market environments and will stand the test of time. If you already have these best stocks in your portfolio, you will likely find that you have nothing to do with an impending stock market crash.