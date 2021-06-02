IPOs bring new meaning to Down Under





Workers are reflected in the windows of an office building in Sydney’s Barangaroo business district, Australia’s largest city, May 8, 2017. REUTERS / Jason Reed

Now is the right time to be an M&A bank in Australia contested reconciliations are in full swing. Colleagues in the equity capital markets are going through a more difficult time. The business is done, but the performance is lacking. Keypath Education (KED.AX) became the latest disappointment on Wednesday. Shares of online course providers fell more than 8% at one point. More than half of the 13 companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange this year with a market value above AU $ 100 million ($ 78 million) are now trading at or below the bid price against an 8% rise of the benchmark. They include Australian Clinical Labs (ACL.AX), the My Food Bag meal kit delivery company (MFB.NZ), and non-bank lenders backed by KKR Pepper Money (PPM.AX) and Latitude Financial (LFS.AX). This should make the route to mergers and acquisitions more attractive. Not to the PEXA mortgage settlement company (IPO-PRO.AX), however. Backer Link Administration has leveraged offers from KKR and others to get a better deal from stock investors. Whether the A $ 3.3 billion valuation holds up once the shares start trading will be another question. (By Antony Currie)







