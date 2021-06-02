Is your 401 (k) sufficient for retirement?

It’s common to wonder if your 401 (k) will cover all of your retirement needs. It depends on your personal situation and your goals, but there is some alarming data on retirement savings that most people will not get enough of their current 401 (k) investment strategies. There is no magic number for how much you’ll need for your retirement, but we can certainly look at some proven retirement planning concepts to get a feel for the goals you’ll need to set for yourself.

What is the normal retirement income?

No two households are the same and each has different goals for their retirement lifestyle. Some people have high monthly bills, while others have almost none. Some people will incur significant health expenses during their golden years, while others will remain in relatively good health.

Currently, the median household income for retirees is around $ 60,000 and the average income is closer to $ 85,000. The purchasing power of these income levels varies depending on tax status and location, but these numbers are always useful in setting a standard.

Social security is an important source of income for most retirees. The average annual Social Security benefit for retirees today is $ 18,500, so a two-person household could likely receive $ 37,000 a year. That’s a substantial number, but it still leaves a big gap in reaching even a median retirement income.

About a third of current retirees have a pension, and these people are likely ready to close the income gap. However, the number of retirees with a pension is declining rapidly. Very few people will have a guaranteed income in the future, and they will be left to fend for themselves to supplement Social Security benefits. The best way to do this is to build investments that will eventually generate income.

How much do you need to save?

This is a very common question with no concrete answer. Inflation and interest rates can completely change the math, and it’s hard to know what that will look like if you retire in 20 or 30 years. There is also the problem that each household has different cash flow needs.

Nonetheless, there are some established rules that we can follow to guide us. The 4% rule has been a staple of financial planning for years, and it states that you can safely withdraw 4% of your savings each year in retirement without running the risk of depleting your money. With interest rates near historic lows and life expectancies on the rise for healthy people, some planners believe the number needs to be adjusted to 3%, making things even more difficult. The 4% rule states that you will need $ 600,000 in your 401 (k) to reach the median household income and $ 1.2 million to reach the average. Keep in mind that the money that comes out of your 401 (k) is taxed as regular income, so you will have to survive on a lower number than you take out.

The reality for most people does not compare well to these numbers. The median person in their 30s has $ 15,000 in their 401 (k). For people in their 50s, the median account value is $ 60,000 and the average is $ 200,000. Clearly, there is still time for these accounts to grow, but the data shows an obvious gap that will be a problem for many people when they reach retirement age.

What else can you do?

It sounds simplistic, but the best way to handle this situation is to develop a disciplined savings and investment plan. You should be saving around 15-20% of your gross income each year to comfortably reach the asset levels required to meet your retirement lifestyle goals. Coming up with a system to accomplish this on a regular basis (eg, automatically depositing 15% of each paycheck into an account separate from your checking account) is helpful in bringing the organization to your savings. As with other areas of life, measuring your progress creates clarity and accountability.

It’s also a good idea to save for retirement outside of your 401 (k) for flexibility and tax diversification. Having a Traditional or Roth IRA as well as a regular brokerage account will create more cash for you before retirement. It will also present you with a group of accounts that will be taxed differently when you make withdrawals later in life. This gives you the flexibility to choose which one is the most beneficial at that time.

Finally, you need to make sure that you take full advantage of the matching 401 (k) employer contributions, as well as catch-up contributions if you are over 50. Employer Matching is free money for you, and it can double the amount you save in that account each pay period. This is a great advantage for increasing your savings rate. Catch-up contributions allow you to contribute up to an additional $ 6,500 to a 401 (k) and $ 1,000 to an IRA as you approach retirement. It can help your accounts cross the finish line if you’re worried about missing out a bit.