Elon Musk still faces SEC acting as Twitter police on his Tesla (TSLA) tweets

New information reveals that Elon Musk still has the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on his ass acting as Twitter police on his Tesla tweets.

Tesla, Elon Musk and the SEC

Musk and the SEC have had a few skirmishes with each other, and it was rarely with a good result.

More famously, the SEC took legal action against Musk over his infamous secured funding comment regarding his unsuccessful attempt to remove Tesla from the private company in 2018.

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled that Musk had exaggerated by saying that the funding was guaranteed:

I am considering taking Tesla privately at $ 420. Funding assured. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk led a campaign against the SEC, calling them by names and claiming they worked for people bypassing the electric automaker.

Tesla and Musk ended up making a deal with the SEC.

As part of the settlement, Musk agreed to resign as chairman of the board, and Tesla and Musk were each fined $ 20 million.

The CEO presumably didn’t want Tesla to have to pay for his problem with the SEC, and although he couldn’t pay part of Tesla’s fine directly, he decided to buy $ 20 million in shares. from Tesla.

That way, he sort of indirectly ended up paying Tesla’s fine, although he also ended up with around 71,000 more Tesla shares in the process.

As we previously reported, Musk ended up making money from the settlement due to the surge in Tesla’s stock price last year.

Another part of the settlement was that Musk and Tesla had to agree to the former having his tweets reviewed by the latter’s legal department if they are important to the business.

SEC is now Twitter Police

Despite the settlement, Musk has not changed his use of his popular Twitter account with more than 56 million subscribers and has remained defiant when it comes to the SEC.

SEC, three letter acronym, the middle word is Elons – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

Neither he nor Tesla ever disclosed an issue with the SEC regarding Twitter’s stipulation in the regulations, but a new report from the the Wall Street newspaper reveals the government is unhappy with Musk’s use of the social media platform.

The publication uncovered SEC correspondence to Tesla on the matter via a federal Freedom of Information Act request:

“In correspondence to Tesla in 2019 and 2020, the SEC said Mr. Musk’s tweets about Tesla’s solar roof production volumes and its stock price had not been pre-approved by lawyers. from Tesla. The communications, which have never been reported before, highlight the continuing tension between the nation’s leading business regulator and Mr Musk, who publicly mocked the SEC even after settling fraud claims with the agency.

The SEC had issues with Musk’s tweets about a production target for Tesla solar tiles and that Tesla’s stock was “too high,” according to Musk.

They asked Tesla for tapes of the pending tweets, which the automaker admitted it did not have.

Once again, the SEC asked Tesla to apply the stipulation of the settlement:

“The SEC told Tesla in May 2020 that the company failed to enforce these procedures and controls despite Mr. Musk’s repeated violations. The letter, signed by Steven Buchholz, a senior SEC official in his San Francisco office, added: Tesla has abdicated the duties imposed on him by the court order.

In 2019, the SEC tried to get Musk convicted of contempt of rule, but instead a judge asked them to clarify the scope of the tweets that should be submitted for approval.

The agency apparently did not attempt to go to court again to enforce Twitter’s police question, although it did claim that some tweets should have been examined by Tesla.

Taking Electek

Isn’t it a little crazy that the SEC is acting like some kind of Twitter police?

Let’s be clear, I’ll be the first to admit that Elon tweeted a few things he probably shouldn’t have had, but do federal attorneys need to investigate?

If he was outright lying, sure, but if he shares lofty goals, let’s take them with a grain of salt and get it over with. Otherwise, you’re going to have to make all the optimistic CEOs in the world pay.

Also, if the fear is that Elon is pumping TSLA, why did they also have a problem with him saying the stock was “too high” causing it to collapse?

If Elon was using Twitter to pump up Tesla’s stock, he is doing a bad job in my opinion.

