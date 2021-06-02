Washington must recognize the threat of inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell contemplates a response during congressional testimony. (Photo by Jim … [+] Lo Scalzo -Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images



The Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Treasury have each dismissed the prospect of inflation problems. Each Washington authority describes recent signs of accelerating price pressure as transitory, although sometimes in different terms. Indeed, these experts think so little about risk that Fed Chairman Jay Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen show no desire to even explain why they came to their optimistic conclusions. Yellen briefly took matters seriously enough to describe how policy might change if inflation risk materialized, but then quickly backed down. Yet prices have accelerated across the board and financial markets have found reason to be concerned about how the Fed has poured liquidity into the economy for years and how the federal budget will experience d ‘huge deficits for a while.

The recent inflation news is certainly noteworthy. Commodity prices have risen more than 100% from 2020 levels for petroleum and lumber, metals and even food products in some cases. While commodity prices are notoriously volatile and often give false signals, more stable and reliable price metrics have also accelerated. The Ministry of Labor’s consumer price index, for example, after increasing 2% or less per year for more than a decade, rose at an annual rate of 5.3% during the first quarter of this year and at a faster 10% annual rate in April, the most recent month for which data is available. Although the acceleration is more pronounced in some categories of the index, such as used cars, drugs and transportation, the acceleration is nonetheless widespread. Producer prices for finished goods have increased at an annual rate of 26.2% so far this year, a major change from near zero inflation of previous years. Perhaps more worryingly, producer prices for intermediate goods, which will trickle down to consumers over time, have risen at an annual rate of 27.7% since January.

Treasury and Fed officials may view this image as a minor concern, but the public hardly resents it. To be sure, the statistics on expected inflation rates contradict President Powell’s claim that inflation expectations are well entrenched. In the University of Michigan consumer survey, respondents indicated that they expect inflation of 4.75% this coming year, well above their expectations of just 2.7%. at the start of this year. Professional economists are more discreet, but they also anticipate a recovery nonetheless, settling on an inflation forecast of 2.4% for the coming year, well below consumer expectations or recent inflation rates, but still above the Fed’s informal inflation target of 2%. It’s not just a game of prediction, either. As anyone who lived through the great inflation of the 1970s and 1980s or studied the period knows, once inflation expectations are ingrained in people’s minds, they can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, as workers demand higher wages in anticipation of rising cost of living and employers. to easily grant such increases on the assumption that they can easily meet them by raising prices.

And there are other reasons to fear inflation. We are well aware of the implicit inflationary potential of the extremely expansionary monetary policies that the Fed has been pursuing for years, since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 in fact. Not only have policymakers kept short-term interest rates close to zero for much of this period, they’ve also embarked on what they call quantitative easing, into which they’ve pumped money. directly on the financial markets through outright bond purchases. True, the Fed moderated its most expansive policies for a few years after 2014, but it never completely abandoned stimulus, and the Fed returned to extreme stimulus in 2019, citing the trade war with China as reason, then went to further extremes. in 2020 during the pandemic. For most of the time, the Fed pursued aggressive monetary easing, inflation fears were subdued by the excessively slow growth rate of economies and the fact that nations’ money supply had the most intimate connection to the inflation barely reflected the effects of monetary stimulus. But now those old sources of comfort on the inflation front are all but gone. The economy is rebounding vigorously from the pandemic lockdowns and money growth has exploded with the general M2 measure of money increasing by around 24% over the past year.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

If that wasn’t enough to take the news of immediate inflation seriously, the growing flow of fiscal red ink added another cause for concern. Even before President Joe Biden presented his hugely ambitious spending plans, the 2017 tax cuts and Covid relief plan last spring had brought federal deficits well above historic norms. With an additional $ 2 trillion in relief from President Bidens, deficit estimates have started to approach 17% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), in stark contrast to past averages centered around 3%. And none of that takes into account the president’s infrastructure bill of $ 2.3 trillion or the spending involved in the recently announced U.S. plan for families. While these two proposals have yet to be adopted, they clearly threaten the types of deficits that create inflationary pressures. True, the President claims that corporate tax hikes and higher levies on the rich will pay for all of these extra expenses, but people have heard such claims in the past and know that they rarely work as directed. No official estimate of the likely deficits is yet available, but accuracy is less important than assurance that the already worrisome red ink flow will only extend to a deluge.

Inflation fears can be a lot of ado. Similar concerns have arisen and disappeared over the past 10 to 15 years and have never persisted. But here and now, with more real inflation than the economy has seen in decades, increasing money growth, and huge federal deficits, it seems reasonable to consider inflationary risk. Certainly, economic theory as well as considerable historical experience justify concerns. At the very least, things deserve more from Washington’s economic brain than the equivalent of: What am I worried about?