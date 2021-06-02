Dow is trading flat, aiming for 5th consecutive gain as investors wait for Beige Book

U.S. stock indices were little changed on Wednesday morning, with few catalysts available to boost trade during the session aside from comments from Federal Reserve and central bank members Beige Book, an anecdotal account of conditions in the markets. 12 central bank business districts.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index, + 0.12% was up 14 points, or 0.1%, to about 13,752.

The S&P 500 SPX index, + 0.24% drifted towards the flat line at about 4,202.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.28% fell 11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,571, on track for a fifth consecutive gain.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones rose 45.86 points, or 0.1%, to 34,575.31, its fourth day of gains. The S&P 500 ended down 2.07 points, or 0.1%, at 4,202.04, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 12.26 points, or 0.1%, to 13,736.48.

What drives the market?

Investors could struggle to push U.S. equity markets much further to all-time highs in June, as Wall Street begins to weigh U.S. business performance in the second quarter against evidence of supply chain problems forming. following the COVID pandemic.

Stock markets rebounded on both sides on Wednesday, as new cases of COVID-19 decline with the deployment of vaccines in the United States, but the Department of Labor’s employment report last month implied that the growth in the employment could stagnate.

The seven-day average of new cases in the United States is down 45% from two weeks ago,according to a New York Times tracker, and deaths fell 44%, with hospitalizations down 22%.

The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 135.9 million, or 40.9% of the total population, while the number of people aged 18 and over who were fully vaccinated rose to 133.6 million or 51.7% of the population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Some analysts believe US stock indexes will likely stay in a narrow trading range until the non-farm payroll report is released on Friday May. The April report would have added around 1 million jobs, but instead the forecast seriously missed 266,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

Markets are a bit in limbo pending new non-farm wage data on Friday and signals from Fed policymakers, Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FXPro, wrote in a daily note.

Over the past week, the Nasdaq100 and S & P500 have gradually shed low volumes, reflecting investor distrust in anticipation of a new signal, the analyst said.

Looking ahead, investors will await a speech from Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker on the economic outlook for women in housing and finance at noon eastern time.

Chicago Fed Chairman Evans, Atlanta Fed Chairman Bostic and Dallas Fed Chairman Kaplan will discuss the impact of racism and the economy at 2 p.m. EST.

The Fed Beige Books report on current economic conditions will be released at 2:00 p.m., and before that, the latest economic forecast from the University of California at Los Angeles is due at 11:30 a.m.

Which companies are targeted?

Actions of Zoom Video Communications Inc . ZM,

-0.43%

were poised to climb after the video conferencing company raised its outlook for the year and beat Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Its title was up 0.2%.

Actions of AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC,

+ 26.61%

rose nearly 20% after its CEO said the movie chain was looking to engage directly with its large retail shareholder base with a new communications initiative, offering free popcorn to new members.

Actions of Lands End Inc LE was up 1.1% on Wednesday, after the casual apparel and accessories retailer made a surprise profit with sales growing 48%, as the recovery of its Outfitters business proceeds at a faster pace provided that.

Advance Auto Parts Inc .AAP reported adjusted first quarter earnings that more than tripled and exceeded expectations, driven by record sales growth amid strong demand from DIY and professional customers. The company’s shares rose 1.2%.

.AAP reported adjusted first quarter earnings that more than tripled and exceeded expectations, driven by record sales growth amid strong demand from DIY and professional customers. The company’s shares rose 1.2%. Actions of Donaldson Co. Inc. DCI was down 0.4% on Wednesday, after the filtration products company reported third-quarter tax profit and record sales that exceeded expectations, and raised its outlook for the full year.

Online art seller EtsyETSY said it bought Depop, the private London-based fashion market, for $ 1.625 billion. Shares rose about 3%.

How are the other assets doing?