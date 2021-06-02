How Bed Bath & Beyond is using new private labels to attract billions





BBB is hoping buyers take home bags with its latest private label offerings. (Photo … [+] by Chris Hondros / Getty Images)

Getty Images

And hits keep pouring in for Bed Bath & Beyond or at least they hope they will. This week, the big box furniture retailer, which has seen rough times and is in the midst of a top-down reset, is launching its second wave of private labels across a large portion of the store. This is the last step in its radical overhaul of its entire merchandising mix which, if everything works as planned, will allow the company to triple its private label business over a three-year period, to the point of representing at less than a third of its turnover. global turnover, approximately $ 3 billion. It’s an ambitious plan, one that CEO Mark Tritton was very successful with during his last stop as chief merchant at Target.



TGT

but also that must be managed with caution in a domestic segment where national brands remain important assets, especially on the hard side of the company. When we got here we inherited a lot of vendors and thought we had to find the right brands, said Joe Hartsig, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, who joined Tritton last year. . Many of the store’s brands at the time did not have good governance, he said. It’s like cleaning your closet. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The latest three additions fill the destination categories, he said, the major product classifications that account for 60% of the company’s revenue. They are: Our Table, a 1,100 sku cookware program positioned at the right and best levels of the store mix and the first to debut this week; Wild Sage, which is described as a young and eclectic 600-piece line that runs through the tough and soft house and will be in store later this month, in time for back to school, a key target; and Squared Away, around 300 referrals for tidying up, organizing, and home cleaning that will follow the other two programs in stores later this summer. These join the top three brands that started appearing at BBB



BBBY

early spring: Nestwell and Haven with a focus on gentle home products and Simply Essential, an opening price program that covers virtually the entire store. Hartsig said these programs are working well but did not provide further details. All programs feature newly purchased and developed products with a handful of existing items that are rebranded under these new labels. There were definitely some products we wanted to keep, Hartsig said. Up to four more brands are expected to launch before the Bed Baths fiscal year ends early next year. No details on what they could be, but it stands to reason that it could be a seasonal schedule for the fourth quarter vacation. The new product launches come as the retailer works on other initiatives, including its agreement announced last week to expand its same-day delivery services, through Door Dash. Hartsig said the retailer has well planned the implementation of these new products even as the industry in general faces unprecedented supply chain issues. We were pretty proud that we were able to move from concept to store shelves so quickly, he said, adding that management was also delivering on what they promised when they got on board. Walked the floor.

