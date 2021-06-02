Bed Bath & Beyond stock grows 50% as turnaround plans accelerate

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped nearly 50% on Wednesday after the company announced it would launch three private labels this quarter, putting this key part of its turnaround strategy ahead of schedule.

With these launches, Bed Bath & Beyond will have introduced six new brands in the past five months and one month ahead of schedule. Notably, the products will be in stores in time for the back-to-school shopping season, which is the second most important period for consumer spending after the Christmas holidays.

The stock is up nearly 118% this year, bringing its market value to more than $ 4.2 billion.

“What we are seeing is a period of transition where we are moving away from older products… and getting ready to install these new items,” CEO Mark Tritton said in an interview with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan on “Squawk on the Street “. He expects the bulk of new products to hit stores in the coming months.

Under Tritton, the retailer is trying to turn around its performance. He has quit his non-core businesses, closed underperforming stores, and is using store brands as a way to entice shoppers with products that can only be purchased at Bed Bath & Beyond. Private label brands have been a key sales driver at Target, where Tritton previously served as Director of Merchandising.

New Bed Bath & Beyond brands include: Our Table, a line of kitchen and dining utensils; Wild Sage, an in-house collection aimed at young consumers with eclectic tastes; and Squared Away, a line of storage, organization and cleaning products.

While there is a transition period as new products hit shelves, Tritton expects shoppers stocking up to return to college will see many of the new items.

“They’re going to find six new own brands that feature great prices, great quality and great style so they can buy products that weren’t there last year,” Tritton said.