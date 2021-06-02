The journey of a COVID-19 test in Johns Hopkins









E-mail





More social media options

With the cautious return of thousands of students to Johns Hopkins University in the past semester, frequent COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic cases has served as a critical tool to keep the campus community safe while allowing for a limited number of in-person gatherings. Executives at Johns Hopkins University have set up an agile but comprehensive testing operation, with nine sites on its campuses channeling tests to a central processing lab on the university’s East Baltimore campus. To date, this system has processed more than 200,000 PCR tests, which use saliva samples to detect COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff spending time on campus were required to take the tests weekly, with undergraduates being required to take the tests up to three times per week. In such an irregular year, testing became an experience that seemed routine. “There were constant anecdotes from people showing immense appreciation for our test staff,” said Julie Cady-Reh, director of continuous improvement at Johns Hopkins, who oversaw the test sites. “These displays of gratitude speak volumes about the importance for everyone of living the campus experience in person and breaking out of isolation.” Follow the journey of a COVID-19 test at JHU from campus to the lab below. Please enable JavaScript to view the gallery. Legend: As part of the move-in process at the end of January, Johns Hopkins undergraduates took their first of many PCR tests for COVID-19. About 5,000 students and 88% of undergraduates returned to Baltimore for the semester, including nearly 1,500 in residences on the Homewood campus.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: Shriver Hall, which normally hosts concerts, guest speakers and performances, was one of five Homewood campus venues converted into a makeshift trial facility for the spring semester. Beyond Homewood, testing sites have been opened at the School of Nursing, Carey Business School, Peabody Institute, and School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, DC.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: The Glass Pavillion was another Homewood campus site that has been converted to a COVID-19 testing facility. Undergraduates were required to take three tests per week for most of the semester in response to the winter outbreak of the pandemic.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: Upon arrival at a test site, JHU affiliates have their temperature checked and their health checked with the Prodensity application.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test uses molecular amplification to detect the genetic material of the virus. Johns Hopkins sites distributed an average of about 13,500 tests each week during the semester, with results typically available within 12 hours of being received at the lab, Cady-Reh explains.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: After the saliva samples are collected, they are loaded into a van for delivery to the Covid stand-alone lab at the Wood Basic Science Building in East Baltimore. On a typical day in the spring semester, the lab received three to four courier shipments, in addition to tests picked up from the East Baltimore campus, for a total of about 2,500 samples per day.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: Laboratory workers Deby Adejuwon and Dalia Ahmed load the heat-inactivated saliva samples into a machine that reformats the samples from the collection tubes onto plates. This is the first step in preparing samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: Next, Lab member Sierra Johnson-Dendy with the help of a robot extracts RNA from the reformatted saliva samples. Isolation of the RNA will allow detection of the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: Here, a machine places the mixture of PCR reagents on a plate. The laboratory performs PCR reactions on each saliva sample to amplify copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If the virus is present, a real-time quantitative PCR machine will detect a fluorescent signal indicating a positive test result.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University Legend: The Stand-Alone Covid Lab has approximately 30 technicians, technologists, administrators and supervisors. This team put so much energy into starting this operation from scratch and processing thousands of tests every day and returning them with quick results, says Sarah Zaidman, the lab’s administrative coordinator. Their effort deserves great recognition, and I hope our Hopkins community appreciates the achievement.

Credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos