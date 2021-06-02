Connect with us

The journey of a COVID-19 test in Johns Hopkins

9 seconds ago

Katie pearce

June 2, 2021

With the cautious return of thousands of students to Johns Hopkins University in the past semester, frequent COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic cases has served as a critical tool to keep the campus community safe while allowing for a limited number of in-person gatherings.

Executives at Johns Hopkins University have set up an agile but comprehensive testing operation, with nine sites on its campuses channeling tests to a central processing lab on the university’s East Baltimore campus. To date, this system has processed more than 200,000 PCR tests, which use saliva samples to detect COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff spending time on campus were required to take the tests weekly, with undergraduates being required to take the tests up to three times per week. In such an irregular year, testing became an experience that seemed routine.

“There were constant anecdotes from people showing immense appreciation for our test staff,” said Julie Cady-Reh, director of continuous improvement at Johns Hopkins, who oversaw the test sites. “These displays of gratitude speak volumes about the importance for everyone of living the campus experience in person and breaking out of isolation.”

Follow the journey of a COVID-19 test at JHU from campus to the lab below.

