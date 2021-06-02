Connect with us

AMC's new free popcorn plan for retail investors is just the latest move from increasingly attractive stock executives

15 seconds ago

The flirtatious dance between stock company executives and retail traders that fueled their meteoric rise has been a chaste months-long waltz, carefully crafted to maintain mutual attraction without offending the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But AMC Entertainment AMC,
+ 105.34%
GM Adam Aron seems ready to turn the music up and start tangoing with the Reddit crowd.

After seeing its stock soar more than 200% in May, thanks in large part to retail investors who the company says now own more than 80% of its shares, AMC said on Wednesday it would launch an initiative to to put the live movie channel. communicating with its extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders, offering them everything from discounted tickets to private missives from Aron himself to free snacks.

We intend to communicate with these investors often and offer them special benefits from time to time in our theaters, Aron said in a statement announcing the launch. We start off with a big free popcorn on us when they attend their first movie at an AMC theater this summer.

But this move, while the less subtle, is just the latest in a series of actions Aron and other memes action leaders have taken in recent months to tacitly acknowledge that retail investors are the ones who buttered their popcorn.

Ryan Cohen, the Chewy ALL,
+ 4.27%
co-founder and private equity investor who will become president of GameStops GME,
+ 8.36%
board of directors in June, has become the face of the company’s soaring stock market and a popular social media hero where a devout army of GameStop investors turned January’s pressure on stock into its own trademark value with Cohens’ leadership at the center of their investment thesis.

To spruce up this image, Cohen used his Twitter account to post ambiguous images and risky .gifs designed to titillate his followers and GameStop shareholders who crafted an investment strategy by interpreting Cohen’s missive.

Cohen also received help from outside the company. Retail investor and social media folk hero Keith Gill AKA The Roaring Kitty AKA DeepF-ckingValue also used obtuse memes on social media platforms to play a key role in increasing over 1,360 % of GameStop action in 2021 so far.

And AMC Aron chose to accompany a Tuesday press release announcing AMC’s agreement to sell 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $ 230.5 million to hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management with a Tweetstorm addressed directly to AMC’s retail investors who promoted the move as an offensive, not a dumb game. dilution of stock.

These tweets seemed premonitory at the end of the trading day when it was reported that Mudrick had given up his entire stake in AMC after viewing it as overvalued, yet managed to make a net profit from the grassroots. from loyal AMC investors who repurchased the shares, sending AMC up more than 22%.

Cohen, Gill, and Aron seem to be borrowing a page from Elon Musk’s playbook, but they also seemed to learn a thing or two from Musk’s missteps.

Musk pioneered the use of bizarre social media behavior to fascinate his fans and Tesla TSLA,
-3.52%
investors, but clashed with the SEC in 2018 after a series of overly explicit tweets about his plans for his publicly traded electric car business, resulting in a $ 20 million fine, his resignation as chairman and a deal to appoint executives to make sure billionaire industrialist playboy performs well on Twitter.

In recent months, Musk has used his influence on social media to drive up the price of Dogecoin DOGEUSD cryptocurrency,
+ 15.83%,
but the SEC was careful. On Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that the regulator informed Tesla that Musk’s recent use of Twitter violated the 2018 court-ordered deal.

In this new context of shareholder engagement, AMC’s new initiative may seem bold or even thirsty to young investors, but it also claims to be sort of a middle ground between successful tweets and outright provocation from regulators.

It’s also something of a hit with its target audience which has made #AMCArmy a trending hashtag on Twitter and takes to the Reddit forums to congratulate Aron, but reminds him with avuncular clarity that they love the stuff. free, they have an investment to protect.

It’s bullsh-t !, posted Measurement_Kooky to r / AMCstock. I wanna pay for that fucking popcorn, you won’t stop me.

