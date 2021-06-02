Walmart Employees Feared For Their Lives Due To Covid, Executives Said | Walmart

Social justice activist Reverend William Barber II told Walmart executives his workers fear for their lives every day during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the board to create a workers advisory council at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.

Shareholders at the virtual meeting voted on issues such as executive compensation and whether to create a Pandemic Workforce Advisory Council, which would empower workers at the world’s largest private employer. country a voice in business decisions. Shareholders voted against the creation of the board, according to preliminary results of the vote announced at the meeting.

There are hundreds of your workers who are not alive today, because of this vicious coronavirus which was allowed to spread through your stores, largely in secret, because your workers feared for their lives every day. Barber said, while setting out the proposal in a registered pre-statement.

Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor Peoples Campaign, told shareholders that many workers contracted Covid-19 and spread it to their families because they were too poor to stay at home. work, too afraid of reprisals to get free time, too beaten by this system to be truly supported by this company and by our government in this terrible hour for our nation.

Nonprofit public health partners Human Impact found in April that more than 7,500 Covid-19 infections and 133 deaths could have been prevented if Walmart offered employees two weeks of paid sick leave.

In response to the pandemic, Walmart implemented an emergency leave policy in March 2020 that allows employees to take two weeks of paid time off for mandatory quarantines or if they test positive for Covid-19. Workers can also take unpaid leave if they wish to quarantine themselves for Covid-19 issues and could be entitled to up to three days’ pay if they cannot work due to an adverse reaction the Covid-19 vaccine, according to company policy.

The United States does not require companies to provide paid sick leave and outside of the pandemic, Walmart’s equivalent of sick leave is its protected PTO (paid time off), which is the time that people people can use without being penalized in their attendance record. Employees in most states can save up to 48 hours approximately six days of protected PTO each year.

The paid vacation policy, as well as the company’s minimum wage starting at $ 11, stands in stark contrast to the multi-million dollar compensation of its executives.

In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, Walmart’s six top executives earned $ 79.93 million in salaries and benefits, according to the company. Retailer sales increased $ 35.2 billion last year.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon received $ 22.6 million in the last fiscal year, 1,078 times the median salary of Walmart employees of $ 20,942. He said the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 should be higher, but he does not support its increase to $ 15 due to cost of living differences across the country.

Walmart’s starting salary is $ 11 an hour, although some of its major competitors, including Amazon and Target, start their employees at $ 15 an hour. Walmart raised wages for 425,000 employees to $ 15 an hour in February.

Our associates are an inspiration, McMillon said at the meeting.

Barber spoke at the meeting in support of the Workers’ Advisory Council proposal brought forward by Cynthia Murray, who worked as a Walmart Associate in Maryland for 20 years. Walmart tried unsuccessfully to block the meeting’s proposal and advised shareholders to vote against it.

Murray is an executive with United for Respect, a nonprofit for workers’ rights, and testified before Congress in February about the company’s low pay and sick leave policy.

She said in a report support the proposal: Even before Covid-19, Walmart failed to recognize the value of empowering associates, with concerns about understaffing, sick leave policy and ineligibility for health benefits; the pandemic has shown the folly of this approach.