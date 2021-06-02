Mister Car Wash will go public





Mister Car Wash operates 344 locations in 21 states. PRNewsFoto / Mister Car Wash



Mister Car Wash, a car wash chain backed by Leonard Green & Partners, goes public. The Tucson, Arizona-based company has asked to raise $ 100 million. He did not disclose how many shares he would sell or their price range. This will come with future deposits. The $ 100 million is also seen as a placeholder that will change with more information. It plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MCW. BofA Securities,



Morgan stanley,

Goldman Sachs,

and Jefferies are the main underwriters in the transaction. Newsletter Sign-Up Preview of Barron Get a look at some of the best Barron’s Magazine stories from the weekend. Friday evening ET. Founded in 1996, Mister Car Wash offers exterior and interior car cleaning services through its 344 locations in 21 states, according to the prospectus. The company washed more than 345 million cars. It offers a monthly subscription program, Unlimited Wash Club, which aims to provide easy, convenient and quick car washes to members for a monthly fee. (The exterior subscription, which cleans the exterior of the car, costs $ 19.99 per month. This increases to $ 29.99 per month for the Platinum subscription, which includes an underbody wash and a polish. wheels, said the Mister Car Wash website. Interior cleaning starts at $ 59.99 per month, according to the website.) The average Unlimited Wash Club member cleaned his car 30 times in a year. The membership program had 1.4 million members as of March 31 and accounted for 62% of total laundry sales, according to the prospectus. Mister Car Wash is profitable. Net income more than doubled to nearly $ 25 million for the quarter ended March 31, from about $ 8.9 million for the same period in 2020, the flyer says. Revenue increased 13% to $ 175.5 million for the March 31 quarter. Total long-term debt stood at $ 1 billion as of March 31. Leonard Green & Partners, the private equity firm, acquired Mister Car Wash in 2014. The agreement was reportedly valued at around $ 400 million. Since then, Mister Car Wash has paid at least two dividends, according to Moodys Investors Service. This includes a distribution of $ 215 million to shareholders in 2019 and a Dividend of $ 213 million in 2016, says Moodys. The prospectus did not disclose how much Mister Car Wash Green would own after the IPO. Green, who owns a controlling stake in Mister Car Wash, did not immediately respond to the posts for comment. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

