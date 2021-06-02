Wall St ahead of key economic data; AMC takes off





(Reuters) – The S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday ahead of key US economic data due later in the week, with investors weighing inflationary concerns and a further rise in so-called memes stocks. FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. sign is visible near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid The energy sector of the S&P 500, the best performing group this year, extended its rise this week, gaining 1.7% as oil prices rose. The materials sector fell 0.9% as a 3.7% drop in Tesla Inc shares weighed on the S&P and helped push the Nasdaq Composite down. A weekly unemployment report and May private wage data on Thursday will be followed by monthly employment figures on Friday, as investors look for signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation. We have very abundant economic data over the next two days, said John Brady, senior vice president of RJ OBrien & Associates in Chicago. The market is treading water. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.91 points, or 0.06%, to 34,597.22, the S&P 500 gained 0.74 points, or 0.02%, to 4,202.78 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 31.26 points, or 0.23%, to 13,705.21. The benchmark S&P 500 is up about 12% this year, and about 1% from its all-time high, as investors anticipate an economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. After the fastest start of a bull market in history, we’ve seen expectations rise dramatically, so it’s harder to surprise the market, said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta. . After we’ve had this big run for the last six or seven weeks, the market has moved into a trading range and you are consolidating those gains. Concerns about whether inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act have drained markets in recent weeks. The US economic recovery has gathered pace in recent weeks even as a long list of supply chain problems, hiring difficulties and rising prices trickle down the country, Fed officials said in their last review of economic conditions. Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker said as the US economy continues to recover from the coronavirus crisis and the labor market rebounds, it might be time for Fed policymakers are starting to think about the best way to slow down the pace of its asset purchases. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 100.2%, leading to a sharp increase in a group of preferred shares by retail investors on forums such as Reddits WallStreetBets. The advancing issues outnumbered the declines on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.22 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.29 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 115 new highs and 22 new lows. Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang

