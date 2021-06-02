White House Covid-19 vaccination campaign now includes longer pharmacy hours, free child care – and beer





Fair less than 63% of American adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. More than 12 states have already passed the 70% mark, including Vermont, where almost 75 percent of resident states 12 years of age and older have already received at least one dose. But vaccinations are lagging behind in southern states like Mississippi, Missouri, and Arkansas. To remove barriers to vaccination, some retail pharmacies will offer extended hours for coronavirus vaccines this month, the White House said. Some retail pharmacies plan to use their 24-hour stores on a limited basis to offer overnight and early morning vaccinations, two sources familiar with the announcement told POLITICO. The White House also announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel across the country, particularly in the South, to boost vaccination efforts. Other officials, including first lady Jill Biden, second man Douglas Emhoff and members of the president’s cabinet, will also be on the road as part of the effort. According to the White House, KinderCare, Learning Care Group and some YMCA sites will also offer free child care to caregivers who are receiving or recovering from a vaccination. Bright Horizons will also provide childcare services to approximately 10 million employees of “participating organizations”. The Biden administration is also partnering with universities and black-owned hair and beauty salons to support vaccine education and support on-site vaccination clinics. The administration also said that several companies have special offers for people who have been vaccinated, including the free Anheuser-Busch Independence Day beer offer for people over 21, free tickets to the Major League Baseball and Microsoft’s commitment to donate XBox gaming systems to boys and girls clubs for outreach programs. “We need everyone across the country to come together to put us on the finish line,” Biden said. “Please do your part. Give it your all until July 4. Let’s enter the summer more free and more secure.” Alice Miranda Ollstein contributed to this report.

