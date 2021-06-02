FireEye sells FireEye for over $ 1 billion, becomes Mandiant





FireEye Inc. is selling its FireEye unit to a private equity firm for more than $ 1 billion, which will result in a name change and a new share buyback program. FireEye FEYE,

+ 0.90%

announced Wednesday afternoon that it would sell its product business to Symphony Technology Group for $ 1.2 billion in cash, before taxes and fees. The transaction includes the name FireEye, while the company that remains will be called Mandiant Solutions, in reference to CEO Kevin Mandia’s previous business which was acquired by FireEye in 2014. In a press release, FireEye said the agreement will separate FireEyes network, email, endpoint and cloud security products, as well as the associated security management and orchestration platform, software and services. Mandates independent of controls, allowing the two organizations to accelerate their growth investments. , pursue new avenues of marketing and focus innovation on their respective solutions. FireEye action was halted ahead of the announcement, which came just after the day’s regular session ended, and fell more than 6% in the afternoon once it resumed trading at 4:30 p.m. , eastern time. The decline eased as the extended session progressed and recently declined by less than 1%. Shares closed with a gain of 0.9% at $ 22.53 and have now gained 78.1% in the past year as the S&P 500 SPX Index,

+ 0.14%

increased by 36.4%. When FireEye went public in 2013, it was best known for a combination of hardware and software that helped IT departments secure their networks, but has tried to refocus its efforts since Mandia became part of the leadership. The Mandiant division is best known for its advisory work to help companies find, track and resolve violations. We will be able to focus exclusively on scaling our front-line intelligence and expertise through the Mandiant Advantage platform, while the FireEye Products business will be able to prioritize investments in its portfolio of security products focused on the cloud, Mandiant said in a statement Wednesday. Symphony Technology Group, also known as STG, previously purchased the corporate security business of McAfee Corp. MCFE,

+ 1.93% .

Both sides expect the deal to be reached by the end of the year. Simultaneously, FireEye announced that its board of directors had approved a $ 500 million share repurchase plan. A conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss the agreement.

