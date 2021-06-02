Business
AMC Entertainment Extends Advance In Pre-Market Trade Over Mudrick Deal
The meme stock frenzy is back – and bigger than ever.
Wednesday, the actions ofAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. hit an all-time high in a savage trading session as Reddit’s retail army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street professionals wondering, once again, what ‘became the American stock market.
The money-losing cinema rose 95% and closed at a record high $ 62.55. At one point, the stock rose as high as 127%, bringing its total gains for the year to 3,000% as its market value briefly passed the $ 33 billion mark. Equities continued their post-trade advance, up 5%.
In many ways, AMC’s rise to power echoed the meme stock mania at the start of the year, when retail traders made names known to seemingly dead end companies like GameStop and terms like “Stonks”, “diamond hands” and “to the moon” have entered the financial lexicon.
For those who argued that this crowd will slowly exit the market as the pandemic ends and offices reopen, the rally was even more confusing. This leaves AMC investors with negative equity of more than $ 5 per share, once the company’s $ 5 billion debt is factored in.
“Clearly the fundamentals are not supporting common stock levels at all (which makes sense for the Reddit crowd),” Asterisk’s Mark Levin Advisers said in a note.
Just a few months ago, AMC was on the verge of bankruptcy as the pandemic closed theaters across the United States. Its market capitalization was only $ 216.8 million in April of last year. Even after January’s brief increase, many professional investors still poop that anyone on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum could be taken seriously, let alone move the market in a sustainable way.
AMC is the new king of Meme stocks, gaining 3,000% this year
“This is getting ridiculous,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., said in a message. “It’s not just AMC,” he said, referring to other stocks of memes.
Earlier Wednesday, AMCannounced that it will reward little supporters with freebies such as special screenings and free popcorn. A day earlier, the company took advantage of meteoric gains to increase$ 230 million directly from one of its major creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and consolidate its finances.
While Mudrick quickly gave up his entire stake for a net profit and called the company massively overvalued, the retail crowd on Reddit had none of it.
“Many of our investors have shown their support and confidence in AMC … After all, these people are the owners of AMC and I work for them,” said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, on Wednesday.
More than 3.2 million people held a stake in AMC as of March 11, representing more than 80% of its investor base, the statement said. Earlier last month, Aron spoke directly to many of these new investors on AMC’s quarterly conference call, encouraging their passion, commitment and enthusiasm.
He then urged skeptical stock analysts to pay attention to these investors – “read what these people write,” he told them.
Read more: AMC’s Membership of Day Traders Crowd Fuels Dizzying Monthly Gain
Few, if any, other senior executives in America hailed the new influence of the whole of retail the way Aron did. Again, few companies owe them so much.
Buy and sell
Some savvy investors like Mudrick saw the huge rally in stocks as a unique opportunity to make a quick profit.
Raising funds through the sale of shares to a single holder is relatively rare in the US markets. Asking the holder to return the stock immediately after buying it is almost unheard of. In this case, Mudrick’s role in the AMC offer is somewhat similar to that of the underwriters in a public offering who buy shares with the specific intention of selling them back to investors.
A representative for Mudrick declined to comment and AMC, based in Leawood, Kansas, did not respond to requests for comment.
In a statement disclosing the offer, Aron said the deal with Mudrick “will allow us to be aggressive in finding the most valuable theater assets, as well as making other strategic investments in our business and researching debt reduction opportunities “.
Read more: Mudrick announced sale of AMC stake, calling overvalued shares
– With the help of Rick Green and Bailey Lipschultz
