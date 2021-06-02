Southwest passenger says flight attendant was discriminated against because of the hijab

A Texas Muslim lodged a complaint with the Department of Transportation, saying she was not allowed to sit in an emergency exit row on a Southwest Airlines theft because she was wear a hijab, her sister was allowed to sit there without one. Southwest says it’s not what it seems.

Fatima Altakrouri and Muna Kowni were traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. To Dallas on May 22 when they spotted the last two seats together in the emergency exit row.

Altakrouri said that at first she didn’t think anything about it when she asked a flight attendant if they could sit there and she was told no.

“As I was walking, I heard her say to the passengers sitting in the seats that were in that area, laughing, saying, ‘If we sit her there, she’ll bring the plane down in case of emergency, “said Altakrouri, who wears a hijab.” You can imagine the shock I was in at that time. “

Altakrouri said she wasn’t sure she heard correctly, but her sister then followed.

“She asked him, ‘Why can’t my sister sit still?'” Said Altakrouri, the flight attendant replied: “She can’t sit here because she can’t speak no English.”

“I told her twice ‘She speaks English,” Kowni added. “She spoke English in front of her.”

In a statement to USA TODAY, Southwest spokesperson Brandy King said, “Our internal reports from the flight do not support the claims made by the passenger regarding comments or decisions made based on appearance. Safety of our passengers is paramount and people seated in an exit row are required. to verbally indicate that they can perform certain tasks in flight. Our crew is responsible for obtaining this confirmation from a passenger before they are seated in an exit row. exit over the wings and could not gain recognition from the passenger upon boarding. Therefore, as a courtesy, the crew offered him an alternate seat. “

“I felt like I was not American at all”

The sisters, who were born and raised in the United States, said they did not want to make a scene and be kicked off the flight, but noted that the flight attendant had had several opportunities to confirm that Altakrouri spoke English.

“We both spoke Arabic, we both spoke English,” said Kowni, who is also a Muslim but does not wear a hijab. “So why didn’t you tell me I didn’t speak English? I spoke Arabic like her too.… So we can’t be clearer than that when it comes to discrimination.”

“I felt I was not American at all,” Altakrouri said.

“Southwest does not condone or condone discrimination of any kind,” King said. “Since the inception of Southwest Airlines, we put people first and maintain a mutual respect for our fellow Southwest Airlines employees, our customers and the diverse communities we serve.”

The sisters said they tried to speak to the flight attendant one last time as they left the plane when they arrived.

“All she does is yell at us ‘Get off the plane’ and she showed us the door,” Kowni said.

The sisters said they were able to speak to a supervisor in the Southwestern Dallas Love Field Airport,but have not yet heard from the airline directly.

“I wish they’d at least reach out, you know, show that they, you know, apologize,” Kowni said.

They said they frequently flew southwest and never had anything like it.

“I realize that an employee’s actions shouldn’t hurt an entire airline, but I would appreciate this comment from Southwest and admit it was a mistake that shouldn’t have happened and that ‘They took steps to prevent this from happening again,’ says Altakrouri.

The sisters said they plan to continue flying southwest.