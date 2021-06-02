Are the Targets dressing rooms still open? Yes they finally are

Target is opening dressing rooms in San Diego and across the United States this week after more than 14 months of closure.

The retailer was an outlier among its competitors for keeping its dressing rooms closed throughout 2020 and mid-2021. Retailers like Nordstrom, Old Navy and Macys have allowed customers to try on clothes in the stores during most of the pandemic.

Some Target stores, including the Mission Valley store on Camino Del Rio North, opened their dressing rooms on Friday, while other stores opened on Tuesday. Almost all of the stores opened their dressing rooms on June 1.

Dressing rooms are open at all Target stores except for a small number of dressing rooms used for vaccinations, a Target spokesperson wrote in an email. Well, continue to disinfect and clean our stores frequently throughout the day, as we have done throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high contact areas like cubicles. fitting.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on why it chose to stay closed longer than most retailers.

The closures did not affect the sales performance of Targets. The retail giant increased sales by $ 15 billion in 2020, more than in the past 11 years combined. For the full year, which ended Jan. 30, Target’s sales increased nearly 20% to $ 92.4 billion.

Apparel and accessories sales grew from $ 14.3 billion in 2019 to $ 14.8 billion in 2020. Interestingly, clothing and accessories accounted for 16% of Target’s total sales in 2020, up from 18.6%. in 2019.