2 Nevada men ordered to stop selling hepatitis-linked bottled water





A father and son in Nevada were ordered on Monday to stop distributing their branded bottled water after five children were reportedly ill after drinking the products, which federal prosecutors said consisted of tap water treated with various chemicals. The male-run companies Brent A. Jones and Blain K. Jones violated federal food, drug and cosmetic law by distributing adulterated and mislabeled bottled water, the Department of Health said. Justice in a press release. declaration Tuesday. In an order signed Monday, Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey of the Nevada District Court formalized a settlement in which the Joneses agreed to stop processing the products and destroy those in their possession. According to the complaint filed last month at the request of the United States Food and Drug Administration, the FDA information received that at least five children had developed acute non-viral hepatitis, an illness that can lead to liver failure, after drinking Real Water brand alkaline water product. Other complaints about Real Water have reported nausea and vomiting. Accordingly, the agency warned consumers, restaurants, distributors and retailers not to drink, cook, sell or serve the product.

Southern Nevada Health District later bound death at least one person who has consumed the product, a woman in her sixties, has acute non-viral hepatitis. The companies, AffinityLifestyles.com and Real Water, had distributed bottled water under the Real Water Drinking Water and Real Alkalized Water brands from facilities in Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona, according to court records. Federal prosecutors said that while the companies promoted their products as a healthy alternative to tap water, the products were in fact municipal tap water which the defendants treated with various chemicals in violation of good practices. current manufacturing, relevant food safety standards and risk prevention measures. According to prosecutors, FDA inspections revealed multiple regulatory violations in the companies’ manufacturing processes and multiple breaches of current good manufacturing practice requirements for water bottling facilities. Food and water sold to consumers must be safe, Acting Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice said in a statement. The Department of Justice will continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration to ensure that bottled water and other products we eat and drink are manufactured according to the law.

J. Lee Gray, an attorney for the Joneses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. In a video Posted on the company’s website in March, Brent A. Jones, president of Real Water, apologized to customers for the federal investigation into the safety of his products, which he had voluntarily recalled. The lessons learned about it will lead to further brand improvements, Elder Jones, a former Republican lawmaker in the Nevada State Assembly, said in the video. He added that the company started over 13 years ago with the intention of providing a healthy product that benefits and improves people’s lifestyles. Since Wednesday, companies website says it’s under maintenance. Prosecutors said the defendants agreed to settle the lawsuit, which calls on the defendants to destroy any food, including bottled water products, that they may still have in their possession. As part of the settlement, the defendants claimed that they no longer process, prepare, pack or distribute water or any other type of food. The regulations also state that before processing or distributing food in the future, the Joneses must first notify the FDA and allow the agency to inspect facilities and procedures in advance.

We are committed to keeping harmful products out of the nation’s food supply and we will take enforcement action when a company does not follow the law, FDA associate commissioner Judy McMeekin said in the statement. The two men agreed to stop processing products and destroy those in their possession. Credit… FDA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos