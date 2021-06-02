Walmart Hours of Operation: Walmart to extend hours of operation as COVID restrictions loosen nationwide; move impacts nearly 50 stores in Massachusetts





Walmart is extending hours this weekend and plans to resume pre-COVID-19 hours for pharmacies and vision centers in July as pandemic-related restrictions ease across the country following increased vaccinations. Extended hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and other policy changes, including the reopening of dressing rooms, will have an impact 48 stores in Massachusetts, where Governor Charlie Baker recently lifted all precautionary measures, including business hours and capacity limits. Unless otherwise specified by state or local regulations, the Walmarts schedule change will take effect on Saturday. The company plans to extend the opening hours of the pharmacy and vision center from July 3. When the pandemic started to hit hard early last year, we curtailed our shopping hours, executive vice president and CEO Dacona Smith said in a statement. We then declared that we would continue to stay very close to the best scientific knowledge and guidelines regarding the virus and that we would make business choices aimed at protecting the health and safety of our customers and associates. As COVID-19 cases have stabilized, we have extended our closing time at the end of last year and now, with the number of fully vaccinated Americans increasing every day, we believe we can adjust again. hours. Walmart encouraged unvaccinated shoppers to wear masks inside the store; fully vaccinated associates do not have to wear masks, and vaccinated customers are encouraged to shop without face coverings, the company said. Beginning in July, most Walmart pharmacies will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The vision centers will be mainly open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday; they are also expected to be open on weekends, but the company did not specify the hours. The retail giant also lifted 20% capacity restrictions at its stores, but asked store management to closely monitor traffic during peaks around holiday weekends and whenever shoppers visit stores as they prepare for weather emergencies. The company also plans to bring back corporate headquarters to the Auto Care Center waiting areas. We are excited to be able to make these adjustments on behalf of our customers, but we know the pandemic is not over, Smith added. Whether you’re picking up your items, shopping inside the store, or checking in for your shift, we stay focused on your health and safety. The company noted that associates always disinfect shopping carts; hand sanitizer is available at each main entrance; sneeze guards will remain at all cash registers; social distancing stickers will remain on floors and break rooms and in-store meetings will remain socially distanced for associates; and the company is continuing its enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures in bathrooms and all stores, as well as COVID-19 emergency leave for employees until September 30. U.S. associates who are fully vaccinated are eligible for a $ 75 bonus from the company. Associated content: Stimulus Update: $ 1,400 Checks Drive More Sales at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Macys As Shoppers Are Ready To Get On With Their Lives

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos