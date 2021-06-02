Exxon Board to recruit third cleaner energy activist





Activist investors who defeated Exxon Mobil last week won a third seat on the company’s board on Wednesday when the oil giant announced updated results of a shareholder vote. While the first two new dissenting board members were veterans of oil companies, the most recent member, Alexander A. Karsner, has strong environmental credentials and should be a bigger challenge for senior management. Mr Karsner’s election has heightened investor reprimand on the company’s management, which has produced poor returns for about a decade. Investor dissatisfaction with Exxon had grown because the company invested in a number of projects, acquisitions and strategies that did not bear fruit, including the oil sands and fields. of Canadian natural gas. Critics also believe that the company has been very slow to adapt to a changing energy sector and has done too little to reduce carbon emissions even as many European oil companies have started investing in wind turbines, wind farms. solar and hydrogen. Investors defying Exxon were led by a small hedge fund called Engine No. 1. Activists last week won enough votes to put two people on the board of oil producers, the first time the nominees chosen by company management lost an election, analysts said. The No.1 engine sought to push Exxon to shift towards cleaner energy and away from oil and gas.

Exxon said last week it needed more time to determine who won the last two of 12 seats on its board. Engine No. 1 had presented four candidates. Exxon said one of the two remaining candidates did not get enough votes, but Mr Karsner was still in contention. The company announced its latest results on Wednesday were preliminary and would be certified before being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Having a third director on the board will give activists more leverage in big business decisions and Exxons’ strategy, even though they will still be faced with nine people chosen by company management. who are more likely to support leaders on critical issues. We are grateful to shareholders for carefully considering our nominees, the No.1 Engine said in a statement, and we are delighted that these three people are working with the entire board to help make Exxon Mobil better for the long-term benefit for all shareholders. Mr. Karsner is a senior strategist at X, a division of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and has served as an executive at various energy, technology and investment companies. The companies he worked in built solar power plants in Morocco. Between 2006 and 2008, Mr. Karsner was Deputy Energy Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy under the Bush administration.

In this capacity, he oversaw the Department of Energy’s applied science programs and helped negotiate the return of the United States to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, which ultimately led to the Paris Agreement. on the climate in 2015. He was a member of the board of directors of Conservation International, an environmental group that works to protect forests that absorb the carbon that warms the climate. Exxon Mobil announced the election results in a bland statement thanking shareholders for their continued support of our business. We look forward to working with all of our directors to build on the progress we’ve made to increase long-term shareholder value and succeed in a low-carbon future, the company said. Darren W. Woods, President and CEO of Exxons, has been re-elected to the Board of Directors. His response to the challenge posed by climate change has been to create a company that captures carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and buries it deep underground. Exxon recently proposed a $ 100 billion carbon capture project for factories along the Houston Ship Channel that could be a model for the world. But to be viable, the project will likely require a carbon tax or some other mechanism to put a price on carbon emissions. Washington lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt a carbon price. The new board members backed by activists may support Exxons’ carbon capture efforts, but they will likely be pushing for other clean energy initiatives as well. Engine No. 1 executives said new directors should sit on the board and study the company’s operations before pushing for fundamental changes. The directors declined the interview requests. The three directors appointed by Exxons’ management who were not elected are Samuel Palmisano, former CEO of IBM; Steven Kandarian, former CEO of Met Life; and Wan Zulkiflee, chairman of Malaysia Airlines and former managing director of Petronas, the Malaysian state oil company. The activist-backed directors who were declared the winners last week are Gregory Goff, a former general manager of refiner Andeavor who had a long career at Conoco Phillips, and Kaisa Hietala, an environmental scientist who was a senior executive at Neste, a Finnish refiner. . Both have experience in biofuels.

