FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group announces the receipt of

New York, New York, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE: FTEV) (the Company) today announced that it has received a Notice (Notice) from NYSE regulatory staff in New York York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) due to its inability to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) on a timely basis. The Notice informed the Company that it was not in compliance with the requirements to maintain the NYSE listing under the Timely Filing Criteria set out in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time frame. without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided for in Rule 12b-25 expired on May 24, 2021. The Company was unable to meet the deadline for filing its Form 10-Q due to the Company’s assessment for Whether its outstanding warrants should be recognized as a liability and the scope and process of updating the company’s financial statements accordingly.

The NYSE has informed the Company that under NYSE rules, the Company will have six months from the filing deadline (May 24, 2021) to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company may regain compliance with NYSE listing standards during this six month period when the Company files its Form 10-Q with the SEC. During the six-month period, the NYSE will closely monitor the status of the company’s late filing and related public disclosures. If the Company does not file its Form 10-Q within this six-month period, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, authorize the Company’s units, warrants and common shares to trade for up to six months. additional depending on specific circumstances, as specified in the rule. If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting proceedings will begin. If the NYSE determines that an additional trading period of up to six months is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q and any subsequent delayed filings before the end of that period, the suspension and suspension procedures radiation will usually begin. Regardless of the procedures described above, the NYSE may initiate a delisting proceeding at any time during the period available to complete the filing, if the circumstances warrant it.

As noted above, the Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-Q. The Company intends to file Form 10-Q as soon as possible to regain compliance with NYSE Continuous Listing Standards.

No assurance can be given that the Company will be able to re-comply with the above listing requirement or maintain compliance with the other continuing listing requirements set out in the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

About.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a or several companies. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any business or industry, it intends to focus its efforts on Financial Technology and Technology Services (FinTech) companies that offer technological solutions. specific, broader technology software or services / products to the financial services industry.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, plan, possible, potential, predict, project, should, would and similar expressions, as regards us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on the information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and prospectus for the company’s initial public offering. filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

Contact:

Rohit Bhagat

650.739.6741

[email protected]