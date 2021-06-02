Steamship Authority: Ransomware attack slows down ferry service





BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI / AP) Ferry service between mainland Massachusetts and the islands of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket is hampered by a cyber ransomware attack. Steamship Authority tweeted wednesday that it has been the target of a ransomware attack that affects operations and causes delays. The state agency said a team of IT professionals are currently assessing the impact of the attack. The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority were the targets of a ransomware attack affecting operations on Wednesday morning. As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays. 1/2 – Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) June 2, 2021 The Steamship Authority said customers currently cannot book or change vehicle reservations online or over the phone. Existing reservations will be honored at their terminals. Rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived, Steamship added. Steamship expects the service to continue to be affected on Thursday. The company assured that there was no impact on the safety of the ship’s operations as the ransomware attack did not affect the radar or its GPS. “Scheduled trips to both islands continue to operate, although customers may experience delays during the ticketing process,” the company wrote. The company said the availability of credit card systems when paying for tickets as well as parking fees is limited, so cash is currently preferred for all transactions. A team of IT professionals are evaluating the impact of the attack, according to Steamship. “The Steamship Authority continues to work with our internal team, as well as external local, state and federal officials, to resolve today’s ransomware incident.” the company said. Related: Biggest Meat Producer Comes Back Online After Cyber ​​Attack

A ransomware attack is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or block access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays the attacker a ransom. “I am concerned about the pervasiveness of these attacks and my concern is that all of these attacks could have been much worse,” said Representative Jim Langevin, referring to the recent attacks. Having strong passwords, updating security software, and enabling authentication can help prevent these types of attacks, Langevin says. “Companies should definitely back up their systems, so that if they are hit by a ransomware attack like this, they can hopefully recover without having to pay the ransom,” he explained. Langevin said he had requested an additional $ 400 million for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.







