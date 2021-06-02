Versar deal shows signs of recovery – Washington Technology





Versar deal shows signs of recovery Four years ago, there was a real fear that Versar would disappear. The project management contractor was bleeding red ink at the time. The New York Stock Exchange has halted trading in its shares and has started delisting proceedings. The shares were trading at 48 cents when Kingswood Capital Management arrived and offered 15 cents a share to buy Versar. The private equity group has assigned responsibility to one of its own operational executives. Since then, things have been rather calm. But in a sign of what could be an emerging comeback story, Versar has announced its acquisition of BayFirst Solutions Inc. BayFirst will add network engineering, cybersecurity and intelligence support capabilities to Versar’s project management offerings. BayFirst will operate as a division of Versar and will continue to be led by CEO Kevin Gooch. BayFirst President and Founder Robert Rice will join the Versar Board of Directors. BaryFirst’s biggest client is the Homeland Security Department. Part of the strategy is to expand access to Versar’s customer base, which includes the Defense and Home Affairs departments, according to USASpending.com. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. According to USASpending.gov, BayFirst had $ 15 million in prime contracts in fiscal year 2020. Even before the acquisition, Versar was showing signs of improvement. Between fiscal 2016 and 2017, the company saw its core contracts drop from $ 45.1 million to $ 6.5 million. But since the acquisition by Kingswood, the business has grown steadily: Fiscal 2018: $ 19.6 million

Fiscal 2019: $ 22.6 million

Fiscal 2020: $ 25.5 million Versar also has more than 400 employees working at 13 locations. G Squared Capital Partners, DLA Piper LLP and Saggar & Rosenberg advised BayFirst. Goodwin Procter and Grant Thornton advised Kingswood.



