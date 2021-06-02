Stock market today: live updates from Dow and S&P for June 3, 2021





Asian stocks are expected to have a mixed start on Thursday as traders assess the Federal Reserve’s latest comments on the need for a discussion on the timing of the stimulus cut. Futures fell in Japan and edged up in Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts remained stable after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains. Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker said appropriate to “back off slowly and cautiously” on timely bond purchases. Ten-year US Treasury yields fell below 1.60%. Investors are also digesting President Joe Biden’s plans to amending a US ban on investing in companies linked to the Chinese military, and awaiting Friday’s US jobs report for the latest information on the recovery from the pandemic and inflation risks. Oil maintained gains in the run-up to a pick-up in demand, a rally that supported commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone. Bitcoin traded at around $ 37,500, maintaining its lead this week after the May cryptocurrency rout. Markets are grappling with a series of cross currents, including the risk that inflation may turn out to be sticky, the prospect of a gradual reduction in emergency stimulus measures and speculative fervor reappearing in so-called memes actions like Global stocks of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., meanwhile, are hovering near a record high after a powerful rally from pandemic lows. “It looks like they are starting to set the stage for tapering,” Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said of the recent Fed alert. “So I think investors are just in a holding model right now. “ Fed officials have also repeatedly said price pressures are likely transient and policymakers will favor reopening after the health crisis. Others seem a little less optimistic: BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink said the potential for a The peak of inflation can be underestimated. The Fed’s Beige Book indicated that the pace of the recovery in the United States had picked up somewhat over the past two months, causing price pressures as businesses faced labor shortages. work and rising costs. Meanwhile, the Fed said it plans to gradually start selling a portfolio of corporate debt purchased through an emergency loan facility launched last year, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused panic in financial markets. Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets strategist for Asia and Europe at TD Securities, discusses oil, rising inflation, the Chinese yuan and the dollar. Here are the key events to watch this week: U.S. Employment Report for May Friday Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Actions S&P 500 futures were little changed at 7:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.1%

The Nasdaq 100 contracts were stable. The index climbed 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

S & P / ASX 200 index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng index futures rose 0.1% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro was at $ 1.2211

The Japanese yen was at 109.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3839 per dollar Obligations The yield on 10-year treasury bills fell two basis points to 1.59%

The yield on Australian 10-year bonds fell three basis points to 1.65%. Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $ 68.75 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,908.56 an ounce – With the help of Jennifer Bissell-Linsk Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

