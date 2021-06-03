Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,971.15, down 4.86 points.) Blackberry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 4.33, or 31.1 percent, to $ 18.25 on 37.1 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 5.99 percent, to $ 2.04 on 13.4 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 15 cents on 9.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 2.26 percent, to $ 30.22 on 8.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 3.17 percent, to $ 11.06 on 7.1 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 6.12 percent, to $ 5.72 on 7.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Brookfield Infrastructure LP. (TSX: BIP.UN). Down 92 cents or 1.39 percent to $ 65.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has increased its hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. to complete a friendly agreement the company has entered into to be acquired by Pembina Pipeline Corp. Brookfield Infrastructure said Wednesday its offering is valued at $ 19.75 per Inter Pipeline share, of which 74 is in cash and 26 percent in shares. Inter Pipeline’s stock purchase agreement with Pembina would allow shareholders to receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they own. Pembina shares rose 21 cents to $ 38.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure said its offering, which includes up to $ 5.6 billion in cash, has received all required regulatory approvals and could be closed within weeks with minimal transaction risk. He also noted that as a financial investor, he would not seek significant cost synergies by cutting jobs. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up $ 1.43 or 4.9% to $ 30.76. Canopy Growth Corp. is no longer involved in a cannabis business she was pursuing with rapper Drake. The Smiths Falls, Ont. Cannabis company said in an email that it had sold its stake in Drake’s More Life Growth Company. Canopy and Drake announced they would work together in November 2019 and structured their partnership around a deal where Drake would own 60% of More Life and Canopy control the remaining 40%. In financial statements filed this week by Canopy, the company says the two parties agreed to terminate their sublicense agreement in early March and Canopy recognized a $ 10.3 million write-down on the investment later in the month. The statements also show that Canopy “derecognized” nearly $ 33.7 million in remaining minimum royalty obligations owed to More Life that month. Canopy did not explain why he sued the assignment, and publicists for Drake and the agency representing him did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2021 The Canadian Press







