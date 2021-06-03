Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. receives an expected notice from the New York Stock Exchange regarding a delayed quarterly report





WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE: STRE) (the “Company”, “we” or “our”) announced today that, May 25, 2021, it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it is not in compliance with the NYSE continuous listing requirements under the Timely Filing Criteria established in section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to its inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Rule requires listed companies to file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on a timely basis. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the NYSE. At April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and the Acting Chief Accountant of the SEC jointly issued a statement regarding accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Statement staff on accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by Acquisition Companies ”(the“ SEC Statement ”). Following the SEC statement, the management of the Company reassessed the accounting treatment of (i) the redeemable warrants that were included in the units issued by the Company in its initial public offering and (ii) the warrants. redeemable warrants that were issued as part of a private placement (collectively, the “Warrants”). As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, given the extent of the process to assess the impact of the SEC statement on the company’s financial statements, the company was unable to file Form 10-Q within the prescribed time limit without unreasonable effort or expense. Since receiving the notice of non-compliance, the Company continues to work with its independent accounting firm to file Form 10-Q as quickly as possible. The Company complies with all other NYSE continuous listing requirements. Forward-looking statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, in relation to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the Company and on the information currently available to the latter. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in documents filed by the Company with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the initial public offering of the Company. Company filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. SOURCE Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos