Austin City Council weighs article doubling land rights exemption





The article would increase Austin’s homestead exemption to the maximum allowed by Texas law.

AUSTIN, Texas Thursday, Austin City Council is about to consider an ordinance that would double the property tax exemption on family properties, raising it to the maximum allowed by the Texas government. Article 71 states that, if adopted, the ordinance would regulate “the tax exemption for the exemption from property tax (ad valorem) on the basis of a percentage at the current level of 10% of the assessed value or a different value that the Board may set up to a maximum of 20% in accordance with state law. According to a report by KVUE’s media partners in Austin American-Stateman, the increase would mean that the owner of a median home would pay about $ 141 less per year in municipal property taxes than that person would have without the exemption. The Statesman reported that Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the increased exemptions would benefit low-income homeowners who spend more of their monthly income on housing than other residents. He also said these exemptions would not really impact tenants. Too many low- and middle-income Austin homeowners are struggling to stay in their homes and neighborhoods due to rising property taxes, ”Adler said. “Although municipal taxes are only a small part of the total property tax bill, we still have to do our part. It would be better if we could offer a flat homestead exemption, but the state does not allow it. Addressing affordability requires us to increase the supply of housing, but it also requires our city council to use all the tools in our toolkit to help residents stay in the communities they love. The article was sponsored by Adler, Councilmember Alison Alter, Councilmember Ann Kitchen, Councilmember Paige Ellis and Councilmember Sabino ‘Pio’ Renteria. To read the full report, Click here. Woman sues Williamson County MP for allegedly trying to arrest her when she refused to give her name ‘I can’t believe she’s gone’ | Friends mourn 20-year-old Pflugerville hit-and-run Man shoots crossbow at vehicle on I-10, arrested for fatal driving

