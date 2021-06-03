Morgan Stanley Expands Use of Cloud in Technology Modernization





Morgan Stanley shifts some of its core workloads to Microsoft Body

Azure cloud platform as part of an initiative to accelerate the modernization of its IT environment. It is also working with Azure to roll out new cloud capabilities that executives from both companies say will benefit its customers and ultimately the highly regulated financial services industry.

The partnership, which builds on several technology projects launched about two years ago, was jointly announced on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley has said it will move some compute-intensive applications to the cloud, such as risk management systems that perform billions of calculations daily. The bank will also move customer-facing applications to Azure, as well as data and analytics workloads where they can store petabytes of data in the cloud. Engineers from both companies plan to roll out new features to improve the time it takes products to market and enable Morgan Stanley teams to innovate faster, said Rob Rooney, chief technology officer, operations and the resilience of the bank’s businesses. The cloud is at the heart of this, Rooney said. For example, they will work on developing higher levels of encryption for the Azures Data Lake, which is a centralized repository for data storage, Rooney said. Newsletter Sign-Up CIO Journal The Morning Download provides daily business technology information and updates from the CIO Journal team. Engineers will also work to deploy a set of security protocols for Azure that will be specifically tailored to the financial services industry and the regulatory environment in which banks operate. The lack of security standards specific to financial services makes it difficult for bank technologists to take advantage of new cloud features, Rooney said. This makes it very difficult to manage because all of a sudden new features are released and they don’t actually do what you want them to do from a security standpoint, Rooney said. The financial services industry is complex in part because it is highly regulated and regulations differ globally for consumer credit, wealth management, and institutional businesses. So that we can take the next big step, [cloud services providers] are not entirely there, Rooney said. Banks have been slower than other companies to move sensitive data to the cloud, citing security concerns and regulatory hurdles. Instead, many financial companies over the past decade have invested billions in data centers and other internal platforms. But that momentum has started to change in recent years, according to market analysts. Rob Rooney, Head of Technology, Operations and Business Resilience at Morgan Stanley.

Photo:



Morgan stanley



Cloud providers have matured their platforms to help improve many efficiencies, such as IT modernization and improved data security, said Jason Malo, senior analyst at technology research firm Gartner Inc. , covering banking and financial services. A successful security and resiliency record goes a long way in helping banks trust cloud providers, he said. The partnership is mutually beneficial and the two companies plan to shape the future of technological innovation in the financial services industry, Rooney said. The bank has gone through a very deliberate process to make sure it fully understands what a big cloud bet entails, said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of cloud and AI at Microsoft. As a result of the partnership, Morgan Stanley will step up the use of Microsoft’s cloud-based tools for collaboration between employees, the bank said. Jerry Silva, vice president of research at research firm International Data Corp., said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated efforts by big banks to move more workloads to the cloud. He said the flexibility of cloud computing has helped many lenders cope with unanticipated increases in demand, such as emergency loan requests under the federal paycheck protection program. Bank of America Corp. and international trade machines Corp. entered into a similar partnership just months before the pandemic, aimed at developing cloud-based security tools and high-level encryption, among other capabilities. While Mr. Silva doesn’t think banks are migrating all of their workloads to the cloud, they will create operating environments spanning the on-premises, private and public cloud, likely with multiple cloud service providers, he said. he declares. —Angus Loten contributed to this article.

