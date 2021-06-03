Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. shares to cease trading on June 21 prior to merger





HARTFORD, Connecticut., June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Trading the shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), a closed-end fund sub-advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., will cease after market close on June 21, 2021 with a view to the merger of the fund into the Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund (I Shares: VLPIX), a mutual fund with variable capital. Through the merger, which will be effective after the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021, DSE shareholders will receive VLPIX shares with a net asset value (NAV) equal to the NAV of their DSE shares. The transaction should be considered a tax-exempt reorganization for federal income tax purposes, and shareholders will not incur any selling costs, commissions or similar charges in connection with the reorganization. After the reorganization, shareholders will be able to purchase additional VLPIX shares, exchange their VLPIX shares for Class I shares of other Virtus funds or redeem their VLPIX shares, each as set out in the VLPIX prospectus. For more information on DSE, contact Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or by the closed fundssection on the web at virtus.com. For more information on VLPIX, see the prospectus, available through the mutual fundsection on the web at virtus.com, by calling (800) 243-1574, or by sending an email to [email protected]. Risks of the Fund

An investment in a fund is subject to risks, including the risk of possible loss of capital. Shares in a fund may be worth less when sold than what an investor paid for them. Closed-end fund shares may trade at a premium or a discount to their net asset value. For more information on DSE’s investment objective and risks, please see the fund’s annual report. A copy of the fund’s most recent annual report can be obtained free of charge by contacting Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected] , or by visiting the DSE website . Forward-looking information

This press release contains statements which are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical fact, including statements regarding beliefs or expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology as “Expect,” “estimate”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “could”, “can”, “should”, “could”, “continue”, ” project ”, or statements or similar variations of such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections; are not guarantees of future results or performance; and may involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; the fund assumes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements. The fund cannot guarantee that these forward-looking expectations or statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially. You are urged to carefully consider all of these factors. SOURCE Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Related links https://www.virtus.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos