Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to Build New Type of Nuclear Reactor in Wyoming | Bill Gates





Power companies run by billionaire friends Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have chosen Wyoming to launch the first Natrium nuclear reactor project on the site of a retired coal plant. TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, and power company PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway, said on Wednesday that the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant should be announced by the end. of the year. Small advanced reactors, which run on fuels different from traditional reactors, are seen by some as a critical carbon-free technology that can complement intermittent energy sources like wind and solar as states work to reduce emissions that cause climate change. We believe Natrium will be a game-changer for the energy industry, Gates said at a press conference to kick off the project in Cheyenne, Wyoming. TerraPower Founder and Chairman Bill Gates speaks via video link at the launch in Cheyenne. Photograph: Michael Cummo / AP It’s our fastest and clearest path to going carbon negative, said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. Nuclear power is clearly part of my overall energy strategy in Wyoming, the nation’s largest coal-producing state. The project includes a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt energy storage that could increase the system’s output power to 500 MW during peak demand. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost around $ 1 billion. Late last year, the U.S. Department of Energy provided TerraPower with up-front funding of $ 80 million to demonstrate Natrium technology, and the department committed additional funding in the coming years, subject of Congressional appropriations. Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPowers, said construction of the demonstration plant would take about seven years. We need this kind of clean energy on the grid in the 2030s, he told reporters. Nuclear power experts have warned that advanced reactors could pose higher risks than conventional reactors. Fuel for many advanced reactors is expected to be enriched at a much higher rate than conventional fuel, meaning the fuel supply chain could be an attractive target for militants seeking to create a brute nuclear weapon, a recent report says. Lévesque said the plants would reduce the risk of proliferation because they would reduce overall nuclear waste.

