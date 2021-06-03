Why short selling is good for the capital markets

Credit: CC0 Public domain



Short selling often gets bad press because it is a type of trading that bets against the success of a business. Essentially, short selling allows investors to borrow shares from a broker and sell them in the market in the hope of buying back the shares at a lower price, thus profiting from the difference between the selling and buying prices. . Because of this practice, short selling is sometimes seen as a controversial tactic.

In addition, speculative short-selling attacks are of concern as they can put downward pressure on the entire stock market. It is for this reason that governments and regulators have stepped in to reduce or ban short selling during times of market stress such as the global financial crisis or more recently, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contrary to the negativity surrounding short selling, SMU Associate Professor Rencheng Wang told the Research and Technology Transfer Office, “Honestly, short selling has many advantages. Short selling can boost market liquidity, value stocks more efficiently, dampen market bubbles, as well as provide control over upward market manipulation. “

“Because of the monetary gains, short sellers are motivated to detect and expose negative news such as poor company performance that investors have not yet informed about, or unethical and opportunistic behavior adopted. by managers to the detriment of investors. In other words, short sellers are like capital market sleuths, ”adds Professor Wang.

Since there are still so many unanswered questions about the positive benefits of short selling, Professor Wang and colleagues decided to dig deeper into the matter. More specifically, Professor Wang wanted to understand how short selling affects the behavior of company executives and large shareholders.

Short Selling Regulations

Short-selling regulations had remained relatively intact since their introduction over 60 years ago. It was believed that the short selling rule had become increasingly susceptible to abuse and was inconsistent with market developments, leading the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) to adopt a modified version of the Rule. 202T offered in 2005.

As part of the review of the short selling rule, the SEC introduced a pilot program for a select group of securities, one-third of which are listed on the Russell 3000 Index. Rule 202T referred to a temporary exemption. Rule 202 of the SHO Regulation (Short Selling Regulation) which suspended all short selling price testing for the selected group of securities.

The purpose of this pilot program was to allow the SEC to study the effects of unrestricted short selling on, among other things, market volatility, price efficiency and market liquidity.

The research

Given this scenario, Professor Wang was able to take advantage of this temporary rule exemption by designing a quasi-experiment to compare the performance and behavior of the designated group of securities (pilot companies) with the rest of the securities (control companies). on the Russell 3000 Index.

Professor Wang clarified, “Our intention in conducting this research was not simply to observe the impact of Rule 202T on short selling. Rather, we expect company executives, who we call insiders, to adjust their behaviors to reflect the increased threat of short selling. . “

The sample consisted of 974 pilot companies and 1,935 controlling companies listed on the Russell 300 Index. The research included a total of 55,002 firm quarters between the pre-202T period (January 2002 and April 2005) and the post-rule period. to Rule 202T (May 2005 July 2007).

In communicating the research results, Professor Wang was pleased to inform the Office of Research and Technology Transfer: “We have seen an 11% reduction in opportunistic insider sales in the pilot companies, which means that short selling has a disciplinary effect on the behavior of insiders. And the threat of short selling has been more pronounced to deter insiders whose companies have higher litigation risks, greater reputation issues, and have more insiders with large holdings linked to stocks. “

He added, “When we extended our research to stocks listed on the Chinese (Shanghai and Shenzhen) and Hong Kong stock exchanges, we also found a similar pattern, short sellers can deter unethical insiders from. engaging in high-volume, opportunistic sales differ in culture, market development, and legal environments from the New York Stock Exchange to other exchanges in Asia. Thus, we provide new evidence to highlight the importance of short sellers in the development of capital markets and governance reforms in different institutional environments.

More information:

Kemin Wang et al, Insider Sales under the Threat of Short Sellers: New Hypothesis and New Tests, The accounting review (2021). Kemin Wang et al, Insider Sales under the Threat of Short Sellers: New Hypothesis and New Tests,(2021). DOI: 10.2308 / TAR-2018-0196

Provided by the Singapore University of Management