BMW to build 360,000 electric vehicle charging sites in China as part of Green Push





BMW AG plans to build 360,000 electric vehicle charging sites in China this year, as the German automaker steps up efforts to capture a larger share of the world’s largest electric vehicle market. And BMW’s Chinese factories plan to be carbon neutral by the end of the year as part of an initiative to cut emissions in the production line by 80% by 2030. These measures were part of a series of steps outlined at the company’s first Sustainability China trade fair. Summit in Beijing on Thursday. “As a multi-A national company with a large-scale footprint in China, BMW fully supports the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy by placing sustainability at the heart of our own strategy in China, ”said Jochen Goller, CEO of BMW for the China, in a statement. President Xi Jinping has set a target for China to become carbon neutral by 2060, and the government has rolled out support to make the country a powerhouse for the production of electric vehicles. In China’s master plan for developing new energy vehicles, industry regulators estimated that electric vehicles could reach 20% of total new car sales by 2025, up from 5% currently. BMW plans to launch 12 all-electric BMW and Mini models in China by 2023, covering all mainstream market segments, with all-electric vehicles expected to account for 25% of total sales in the country, the company said Thursday. BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall Motor Co. is expected to start production in 2023. Construction of a manufacturing facility with Great Wall is “well advanced” and the main structure is expected to be completed later this year, Goller said in April. Production of two Mini EVs for the Chinese and global markets will begin in 2023, he said at the time. – With the help of Ying Tian Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

