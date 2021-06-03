Oil Rises for Third Day Due to Rebound Expectations in Fuel Demand





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday amid expectations of increased demand for fuel, especially in the United States, Europe and China, later this year as the main producers maintain a discipline of supply. FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS / Aly Song Brent crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 71.84 a barrel at 02:33 GMT, the highest since September 2019. The international benchmark gained 1.6% Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 69.27 a barrel. Prices had previously hit $ 69.32, the highest since October 2018, after gaining 1.5% in the previous session. The consensus among market forecasters, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, is that demand for oil will exceed supply in the second half of 2021, which has boosted the recent price spikes. OPEC + data shows that by the end of the year, demand for oil will be 99.8 million barrels per day (bpd) against a supply of 97.5 million bpd. This rebalancing will be driven by the resurgence of demand in the United States, the world’s largest user of oil, from vehicle consumption this summer, as well as increased fuel needs in China, the second largest consumer of oil in the world, and the UK as he emerges from his COVID-19 lockdowns. The driving season in the United States is a time when fuel consumption is above normal. UK traffic is now above pre-pandemic levels, CBA commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. We continue to see the recovery in oil demand led by the United States, Europe and China. OPEC + agreed on Tuesday to continue plans to ease supply restrictions until July. The OPEC + meeting lasted 20 minutes, the fastest in group history, suggesting strong compliance among members and the belief that demand will resume once the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down. A slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over the latest nuclear program has also lowered expectations of a return of Iranian oil supplies to the market this year. The European Union envoy responsible for coordinating the talks said he believed a deal would be reached in the next round of talks starting next week, although other diplomats have warned that difficulties remain. Ongoing talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would see US sanctions on Iran lifted, now appear unlikely to be resolved, ABC Dhar said. Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Christian Schmollinger

