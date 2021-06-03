Robinhood dispels speculation it halted AMC trading after market break





Robinhood, the popular stock trading mobile app, has dispelled speculation it halted trading for AMC Entertainment Holdings after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suspended trading in the stock. “Speculation that Robinhood halted trading in $ AMC is not correct. Earlier today, the NYSE implemented a trading hiatus from $ AMC volatility,” Robinhood wrote in a tweet Wednesday. Speculation that Robinhood has stopped trading $ AMC is not correct. Earlier today, the NYSE implemented a volatility trading break of $ AMC. Learn more about these types of stops here: https://t.co/y7UJwFKGCd – Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) June 2, 2021 Robinhood’s tweet also included a link to the stock trading app’s website where it explained that “trading stops for specific symbols can be implemented for a variety of reasons and can interrupt your buy orders. or sale of particular securities. These action-based shutdowns are initiated by the specific exchange where the stock is listed or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, not by Robinhood. “ “Trading disruptions are usually put in place by one or more stock exchanges or the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). A halt in trading for a specific security can be due to a number of reasons, such as waiting for important news. or periods of high volatility, ”Robinhood said on its website. In a subsequent tweet, Robinhood linked the NYSE’s temporarily halted trading list which showed AMC trading was halted twice, with a resumption time set at 1:27 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in AMC as the stock rose above $ 60. NYSE regulators halted trading in the stock for a Limit Up Limit Down (LULD) pause. According to NASDAQ: “The Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) mechanism is intended to prevent transactions in National Market System (NMS) securities from occurring outside specified price ranges. The ranges would be set at a percentage level higher and lower than the average benchmark price of the security during the five-minute period immediately preceding. “ Robinhood realized News week to his tweet after asking for a comment. Despite Robinhood’s statement on Wednesday, investors attacked the stock trading app, accusing them of forcing the shutdown instead of the NYSE. Dave Portnoy, founder of sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports, tweeted: “If you’re still using @RobinhoodApp, it’s your fault. How many times will you fall for the old banana in the tailpipe? Having said that, it is still scandalous. “ If you still use @RobinhoodApp it’s your fault. How many times will you fall for the old banana in the exhaust? That said, it’s still scandalous @vladtenev #AMC – Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 2, 2021 Portnoy also tagged Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in his tweet. Twitter user Art Taking Back wrote: “Wtf @RobinhoodApp ?? Stop manipulating the market.” In a tweet, MalewareTech Blog explained that “Robinhood is all the rage because AMC tripped the NYSE LULD breaker, and people don’t know what it is, so they blame Robinhood for preventing them from get rich. “ Robinhood is all the rage because AMC tripped the NYSE LULD breaker, and people don’t know what it is, so they laugh at Robinhood for keeping them from getting rich. – MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) June 2, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos