India’s services activity contracted in May as closures and job layoffs accelerate





A waiter walks past tables that have been blocked to maintain social distancing at the restaurant after they reopened amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 8, 2020. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas / archive photo

Activity in India’s dominant service sector contracted in May for the first time in eight months as strict closures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 dampened demand, prompting companies to cut jobs at the fastest pace since October, according to a private survey. Despite a recent slowdown in reported infections, the South Asian nation still records well over 100,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths a day, forcing most provinces to keep strict restrictions on business activities in place. The Nikkei / IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index (INPMIS = ECI) fell to a nine-month low of 46.4 in May from 54.0 in April, slipping below the 50 level that separates growth of the contraction for the first time in eight months. Aggregate demand has contracted at the fastest pace since August, with foreign demand declining at the fastest pace since November. “While PMI data released earlier this month showed the manufacturing industry managed to keep its head above water in May, the service sector struggled as the pandemic escalated,” Pollyanna noted. De Lima, Associate Director of Economics at IHS Markit. “The intensifying COVID-19 crisis and associated restrictions have suppressed domestic and international demand for Indian services.” Although Asia’s third-largest economy grew at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first three months of 2021, just ahead of the devastating second wave of COVID-19, economists are pessimistic about the growth prospects for this. trimester. Read more Service companies stepped up their job cuts last month, laying off workers at the fastest rate since October, bad news for a labor market that has already seen millions laid off last year. A drop in business expectations to their lowest level in nine months could lead businesses to further reduce their payrolls in the coming months. Input costs continued to rise, but companies were only able to pass on part of the increase to customers due to weaker demand. Despite an expansion in manufacturing activity, albeit at the slowest pace in 10 months, the contraction in services activity led an overall composite index to drop to a nine-month low of 48.1 in May , compared to 55.4 in April. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos