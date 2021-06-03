Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice from NYSE Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report





AUSTIN, Texas – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR.U; CPSR; CPSR WS) (the Company) announced today that, as scheduled, on May 25, 2021, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) that the Company does not ‘was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continuous listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Companies Handbook because the Company failed to file its quarterly report on time on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Form 10-Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on or before the due date thereof. The NYSE has informed the Company that under NYSE rules, the Company has six months from the due date to file Form 10-Q with the SEC. As previously disclosed by the Company in its current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 24, 2021, following the April 12, 2021 statement issued by SEC staff (the “Staff Statement” ) regarding the accounting and presentation considerations of warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies such as the Company, the Company needed more time to assess its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company continues to work diligently with its registered independent public accounting firm to file Form 10-Q and an amendment to its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as soon as possible. About the company Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated Delaware blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or several companies. While the Company is not confined to any particular industry or geographic region for the purposes of completing a business combination, the Company intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, consumer and retail sectors. health and technology, media and telecommunications. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act Which are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, regarding the business strategy of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Words such as expect and intend and variations and similar words and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect the current beliefs of management, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results described in forward-looking statements. For information identifying material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors section of the company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The company’s securities filings can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Unless expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

