Keven Moore: As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket, take precautions to protect your vehicle
Imagine walking to your car after shopping at the mall one night, and when you start your car it looks like a hot rod ready to hit the drag strip. You quickly learn that someone has stolen the catalytic converter under your vehicle.
According to the latest data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), catalytic converter thefts more than tripled in 2020. In fact, while January 2020 saw 652 catalytic converter thefts, these incidents have increased repeatedly throughout. of the year – with December 2020 totaling 2,347 flights.
The average number of monthly catalytic converter thefts was 108 in 2018, a number that rose to 282 in 2019, before skyrocketing to an average of 1,203 monthly flights in 2020. As we are only at five months into 2021, those numbers continue to skyrocket.
A catalytic converter is a device that looks like a small muffler near a vehicle’s exhaust system. When cars and trucks burn gasoline, the exhaust contains harmful contaminants, including nitrogen oxide, which is the substance that causes acid rain. Catalytic converters break down these compounds before they are released into the air.
This device converts environmentally harmful exhaust gases emitted by a vehicle engine into less harmful gases through the use of platinum, palladium or rhodium, all of which are precious metals. According to David Glawe, President and CEO of NICB, the increasing value of these metals in recent years has likely contributed to the upsurge in catalytic converter theft.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced metal production in overseas mines, disrupting the supply chain and making precious metals found in catalytic converters more valuable.
As the prices of these metals have skyrocketed, thefts of catalytic converters have spread across the country. In March 2021, rhodium prices hit a record high of $ 29,800 per ounce on March 23 due to growing demand from the auto industry in Europe and China, which is using more rhodium to comply with a stricter air quality legislation. Recently, the value of rhodium is around $ 25,500 per ounce, while gold futures are at $ 1,905 per ounce.
There is a clear link between times of crisis, limited resources and the disruption of the supply chain that causes precious metals prices to rise.
You will find the catalytic converter on the underside of your vehicle. Unfortunately, thieves know this too. Nationwide saystrucks and SUVs are particularly vulnerable to such thefts because they park higher than the ground. Thieves are also targeting these larger models because they can be scrapped for more precious metals, which equates to more money.
It only takes a few minutes for a thief to crawl under your vehicle with a saw – or torch – to remove your catalytic converter. According to Nationwide, they believe it can be done “in less than a minute”.
Recyclers pay up to $ 300 each for these stolen catalytic converters, and a good thief can sneak into a shady corporate parking lot where a commercial fleet of vehicles is parked and walk away with several thousand dollars for just an hour. . of work.
Vehicles that are parked in suburban parking lots or that are frequently left in shopping malls for long periods of time are particularly sensitive, experts say.
The glowing question most people ask is, does my auto insurance cover catalytic converter theft?
The short answer to this question is yes, but only if you have full coverage. Similar to how when you find out that your car is stolen or that a part of the car, such as a catalytic converter, has been stolen, the full coverage portion of your auto insurance policy will compensate you – minus the deductible.
For business owners, it should also be covered by your business insurance policy.
Some websites show catalytic converter and labor replacement costs of up to $ 2,000 or even $ 3,000, which does not include the cost of alternative transportation, missed work and increased costs. long-term insurance premiums.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau at the end of February 2021, 18 states Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, North Carolina South, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia are evaluating potential legislative measures to tackle the theft problem.
To prevent catalytic converter theft, the NICB suggests that vehicle owners take the following steps:
Leave your car in a well-lit and crowded public space. If you are at home, make sure it is parked at night.
If you are trying to protect your commercial vehicle, park it in a fenced / secure area at night or in plain sight of lights and cameras.
Engrave your VIN or license plate number in your catalytic converter to make it traceable.
Have your catalytic converter welded to the frame of your vehicle by installing solder locks.
Install an anti-theft device. There are several gears for consumers who want to lock down their catalytic converters, such as theCatClamp.
Install a sensitive car alarm in your vehicle.
Install motion-sensitive security lights in your home (if you are storing your vehicle outside).
If your catalytic converter is stolen, be sure to contact your law enforcement and insurer immediately.
Be safe my friends.
