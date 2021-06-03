Bitcoin: What’s Going On And Should Norfolk Investors Care?

For a long time, the tech and financial community has been buzzing about Bitcoin.

But is this technology reserved for rooftop bars in Shoreditch and Elon Musks around the world or will it end up in the stock exchanges (digital or otherwise) of East Anglia?

Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2009.

Virtual currency is decentralized, it is not distributed by a government and its transactions are done online.

If someone wanted to buy something in Bitcoin, they would sign their digital signature before having the transaction verified by a team of miners.

The entire transaction is then recorded on a blockchain public ledger.

New bitcoins come into circulation when miners have the right combination of transactions and computer expertise to uncover them.

At the time of writing this article, around 20 million bitcoins exist, although around 900 new bitcoins are mined every day.

Why has Bitcoin returned to the media so recently?

Bitcoin has started making headlines again as its stock has been extremely volatile over the past two weeks.

It fell 30% in one day in mid-May after reports of increasing market regulation, and Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer trade the currency due to environmental concerns.

Could people have money in Bitcoin or Bitcoin related technologies without realizing it?

The answer is possible, but unlikely. Aiden Watts is a Norwich-based investment manager for Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK’s leading wealth managers.

He said: It is possible that people have their money invested in cryptocurrencies and not know it, but it is unlikely. Many asset managers wouldn't even invest in cryptocurrencies, let alone Bitcoin, because they are so volatile and the risk is just too great. There are also restrictions on what we can trade on behalf of other people.











Aiden Watts from Brewin Dolphin

– Credit: Brewin’s Dolphin

He continued: There is also the age-old phrase of If you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it. And that’s a good idea to some extent.

Of course, not everyone will understand the technologies in their portfolio, as the average investor will not have the knowledge of a US pharmaceutical giant at the forefront of BioTech, but that’s why they have experts to handle. the wallets in their place.

What I think though is that people shouldn’t be making decisions based on a recommendation they heard in a pub. When it comes to making money on an asset as volatile as this market, the best way to come away with a small fortune is to start with a large one.

I also wonder what will happen when everything is mined. There are only around 20 million Bitcoins available and the vast majority have been mined, what happens when they have all been mined?

Is bitcoin so interesting or are there other technologies to follow?

Bitcoin is the headline hiding its much more interesting infrastructure, the blockchain, Mr. Watts said.

He said: Blockchain is an interesting technology and I can see it growing in popularity in the future. That’s because it’s decentralized, it’s not tied to a government, bank, or tech, and it’s exciting for a lot of people.

But isn’t the government launching its own digital currency?

The government has launched a task force to begin seeking to create a digital currency. It's strange because Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value.











Coins displayed next to a bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. The price of virtual currency took a hit last week.

– Credit: AP

“Buy them only if you’re willing to lose all your money. Then, in a next breath, they announce a task force to start looking at a central bank digital currency,” Watts said.

This is a stern warning about cryptocurrencies because they are only valuable if someone wants to buy them, you cannot walk into a cafe and pay in Bitcoin.

“But, if the Bank of England and the Treasury are planning to create a currency to work on the blockchain, it indicates that this technology is something that the public will potentially see more of in the years to come.

Part of what gets people excited about cryptocurrencies is the fact that they are not tied to a government or regulator. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the proposal.

Is Bitcoin Really That Bad For The Planet?

Bitcoin appears to be bad for the planet only because of the energy that extracts more of it.

The Center for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge estimates that as of this year, the industry had reached 147.8 terawatt hours.

The Center for Alternative Finance added that Bitcoin now accounts for around 0.59% of global electricity production, enough to power all kettles in Britain to boil water for 33 years.

There is a chance that because the purchase of Bitcoin is so high (around 30,000 at the time of writing), cryptocurrencies will only shift the problems of distributing wealth to a new frontier.

Mr. Watts: I think it is only a very small number of people who even have access to that kind of currency. What I am thinking is that people in the pub should be wary when they listen to people claiming to have made thousands on stocks like Bitcoin because the people who lost their money are not in the pub.