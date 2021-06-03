Business
Bitcoin: What’s Going On And Should Norfolk Investors Care?
For a long time, the tech and financial community has been buzzing about Bitcoin.
But is this technology reserved for rooftop bars in Shoreditch and Elon Musks around the world or will it end up in the stock exchanges (digital or otherwise) of East Anglia?
Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2009.
Virtual currency is decentralized, it is not distributed by a government and its transactions are done online.
You can also watch:
If someone wanted to buy something in Bitcoin, they would sign their digital signature before having the transaction verified by a team of miners.
The entire transaction is then recorded on a blockchain public ledger.
New bitcoins come into circulation when miners have the right combination of transactions and computer expertise to uncover them.
At the time of writing this article, around 20 million bitcoins exist, although around 900 new bitcoins are mined every day.
- Why has Bitcoin returned to the media so recently?
Bitcoin has started making headlines again as its stock has been extremely volatile over the past two weeks.
It fell 30% in one day in mid-May after reports of increasing market regulation, and Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer trade the currency due to environmental concerns.
- Could people have money in Bitcoin or Bitcoin related technologies without realizing it?
The answer is possible, but unlikely. Aiden Watts is a Norwich-based investment manager for Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK’s leading wealth managers.
He said: It is possible that people have their money invested in cryptocurrencies and not know it, but it is unlikely. Many asset managers wouldn’t even invest in cryptocurrencies, let alone Bitcoin, because they are so volatile and the risk is just too great. There are also restrictions on what we can trade on behalf of other people.
He continued: There is also the age-old phrase of If you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it. And that’s a good idea to some extent.
Of course, not everyone will understand the technologies in their portfolio, as the average investor will not have the knowledge of a US pharmaceutical giant at the forefront of BioTech, but that’s why they have experts to handle. the wallets in their place.
What I think though is that people shouldn’t be making decisions based on a recommendation they heard in a pub. When it comes to making money on an asset as volatile as this market, the best way to come away with a small fortune is to start with a large one.
I also wonder what will happen when everything is mined. There are only around 20 million Bitcoins available and the vast majority have been mined, what happens when they have all been mined?
- Is bitcoin so interesting or are there other technologies to follow?
Bitcoin is the headline hiding its much more interesting infrastructure, the blockchain, Mr. Watts said.
He said: Blockchain is an interesting technology and I can see it growing in popularity in the future. That’s because it’s decentralized, it’s not tied to a government, bank, or tech, and it’s exciting for a lot of people.
- But isn’t the government launching its own digital currency?
The government has launched a task force to begin seeking to create a digital currency. It’s strange because Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value.
“Buy them only if you’re willing to lose all your money. Then, in a next breath, they announce a task force to start looking at a central bank digital currency,” Watts said.
This is a stern warning about cryptocurrencies because they are only valuable if someone wants to buy them, you cannot walk into a cafe and pay in Bitcoin.
“But, if the Bank of England and the Treasury are planning to create a currency to work on the blockchain, it indicates that this technology is something that the public will potentially see more of in the years to come.
Part of what gets people excited about cryptocurrencies is the fact that they are not tied to a government or regulator. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the proposal.
- Is Bitcoin Really That Bad For The Planet?
Bitcoin appears to be bad for the planet only because of the energy that extracts more of it.
The Center for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge estimates that as of this year, the industry had reached 147.8 terawatt hours.
The Center for Alternative Finance added that Bitcoin now accounts for around 0.59% of global electricity production, enough to power all kettles in Britain to boil water for 33 years.
There is a chance that because the purchase of Bitcoin is so high (around 30,000 at the time of writing), cryptocurrencies will only shift the problems of distributing wealth to a new frontier.
Mr. Watts: I think it is only a very small number of people who even have access to that kind of currency. What I am thinking is that people in the pub should be wary when they listen to people claiming to have made thousands on stocks like Bitcoin because the people who lost their money are not in the pub.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]