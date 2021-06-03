Akropolis Group Eurobonds have been listed on Euronext





the eurobonds of the first 5-year € 300 million issue of Akropolis Group, the largest shopping center manager in Lithuania, which was successfully distributed last week, were listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Vilnius scholarships. The company’s Eurobonds became available to investors on the Irish stock exchange Euronext Dublin. The name of Akropolis Group also shone on the screen of the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square in New York, following the announcement of the start of trading of the company’s bonds on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange in Lithuania. The double listing of Eurobonds was chosen for several reasons. Dublin Euronext is one of the main markets for Eurobonds, opening up more opportunities for foreign investors and giving the company the possibility of being more visible internationally. The bonds were also listed simultaneously on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange, allowing local investors to broaden and diversify their investment portfolios and bring more interest and activity to the Lithuanian capital market. The Eurobond issue of UAB Akropolis Group, the leading shopping and entertainment center development and management company in the Baltic countries, was distributed with an annual coupon rate of 2.875%, an annual yield of 3.00% and a re-offer price of 99.428%. The bonds are rated BB + Fitch and BB + S&P. The bonds mature on June 2, 2026. Akropolis Group’s bond offering, which has become a landmark milestone, is the first such transaction in the entire Baltic real estate (RE) sector, as the company became the first RE sector issuer to raise successful funds in the form of international Eurobonds. The successful bond offering confirms the maturity of Akropolis Group and the confidence of international and local investors. The diversification of funding sources will allow the company to continue to focus on the future growth of the group. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for refinancing existing debt and for general corporate purposes, including group expansion. Most of the investors drawn to the bond issue were from the Baltic and Northern countries, the United Kingdom, Germany and other European countries. Asset managers, banks and multilateral companies were among the investors. Akropolis Group has BB + (negative) by S&P and BB + (stable) by Fitch. During its first Eurobond offer, Akropolis Group cooperated with the banks BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Luminor, as coordinators and bookrunners of the bond program. Akropolis Group legal advisers were Clifford Chance LLP, who was the principal legal advisor, and TGS Baltic, who advised on Lithuanian and Latvian law. The banks’ legal advisers were Linklaters LLP and Walless. The auditor of Akropolis Group is PricewaterhouseCoopers.

