B & M’s European non-dividend deals push FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

A man takes cover under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 24, 2015. REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett / File Photo

London’s FTSE 100 ended a three-day streak of declining wins on Thursday, as the earnings outlook and non-dividend transactions for B&M European Value Retail weighed in as investors scrutinized data on the activity of the service sector expected later today. The blue chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.7%, as the discount retailer (BMEB.L) fell 2.1% after forecasting that trade would remain volatile this year and organic growth should probably go down. Read more National Grid (NG.L) slipped 4.5% to the bottom of the index, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) lost 2.8% as they traded without the right to a dividend . The FTSE 250 (.FTMC) Domestically Focused Mid-Cap Index (.FTMC) was down 0.3%, easing from a record high reached in the previous session. Asian stocks also retreated from three-month highs, as market participants weighed in inflation concerns ahead of key US economic data this week, including a weekly unemployment report, wage data May private and monthly employment figures. “Given that this is a mid-term period in many places and the markets have been in a narrow range for several days, we don’t think we’re going to have a lot of excitement until the end. publication of significant payroll tomorrow, “said Jim, strategist at Deutsche Bank. Reid wrote in a note. “So enjoy the next 30 hours of relative calm.” After crossing the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the FTSE 100 index has moved within a narrow range since then over fears that rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation and faster policy tightening. ultra accommodating monetary policies. Earlier this week, data showed a record increase in UK manufacturing activity in May, and attention now turns to IHS Markit’s services sector PMI expected at 08:30 GMT. Among other stocks, Workspace Group (WKP.L) fell 2.3% after the office space provider posted its first annual loss in 12 years. BT Group (BT.L) fell 2.8% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the telecommunications group’s stock to “sell” it, saying it is overvalued. Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) rose 1.3%, after entering into a joint agreement with Nano One Materials (NNO.V) to develop materials for lithium-ion batteries. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

