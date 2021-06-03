Hong Kong approves COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older





People line up at a community vaccination center to receive a dose of Sinovac Biotech’s coronavirus disease vaccine (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China on February 26, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccination program to children aged 12 and over for the first time, the government said Thursday, as it continues a wider campaign across the city to urge its 7.5 millions of inhabitants to be vaccinated. Children in this age group will be able to receive the German BioNTech vaccine, but residents must still be over 18 to receive the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. China’s special administrative region began its COVID-19 vaccination program in February, but only about 14% of the population has been fully vaccinated. In a statement released Thursday, the city’s health secretary, Sophia Chan, said the benefits of reducing the age of vaccination with the BioNTech vaccine outweighed the risks. This comes as other countries have decided to vaccinate younger adolescents as well. “It can not only protect young people from the novel coronavirus infection, but also help them get back to a normal campus and daily life as quickly as possible,” Chan said. The city has largely controlled the virus with around 11,800 infections and 210 deaths, with the majority of residents choosing to delay vaccinations. It expanded the scheme to include people over the age of 16 in April. Over the past week, the government has pressured businesses and financial institutions to encourage vaccinations and urged them to give employees a day off for every jab. Full-page ads in major newspapers on Wednesday urged citizens to get vaccinated “as soon as possible” and highlighted vaccination holidays, catering offers and other rewards. Hong Kong financial regulators have asked banks, brokers and asset managers to identify staff in key positions who would receive a COVID-19 vaccine, while a private sports club has asked staff to check in. get vaccinated or be denied future bonuses, promotions and salary increases according to an internal staff memo report. Read more The government has also relaxed some coronavirus rules, such as reducing the quarantine time for vaccinated residents, as concerns about side effects and lack of confidence in the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine affected demand for the vaccines. Residents are allowed to choose between the Sinovac or BioNTech vaccine, but there is a surplus of unused vaccine left for both, the government said. To avoid waste, Hong Kong may donate vaccines or cancel future batches, measures that could hamper future orders, authorities said on May 25. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos