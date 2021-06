Victorian Plumbing unveils plan to go public on the AIM Exchange

Online bathroom retailer victorian plumbing announced that it had applied to be listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM. To do this, it would re-register as a public limited company. The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is a submarket of the London Stock Exchange. Victorian Plumbing expects admission to AIM to take place on or around June 22. The company offers more than 24,000 products and accessories for the whole bathroom of more than 125 brands and claims to be the leading online specialist in terms of turnover in 2020, with an estimated market share of 14.2%. It also indicates that its notoriety increased from 50% to 64% between February 2018 and February 2021. Its website saw 23 million unique visitors in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, in which it recorded total revenue of 208.7 million and profits of 26.2 million (EBITDA). . In the six months leading up to March 31 of this year, it achieved sales of $ 140.7 million and profit of $ 20.1 million. It claims high customer satisfaction ratings and a Trustpilot rating of 4.3. Mark Radcliffe, Founder and CEO of Victorian Plumbing Commenting on the IPO, Founder and Managing Director Mark Radcliffe said: Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s most recognized online bathroom brand. We work hard every day to ensure that we offer consumers the widest selection of quality bathroom products. Our approach is industry leading, as evidenced by our substantial and growing market share. It has been a fantastic and eventful journey to grow Victorian plumbing over the past two decades. Our early and sustained investment in digital retail and the benefits that flow from it has allowed us to make the most of the structural change in consumers increasingly looking to purchase bathroom products online. I am incredibly proud of all of our employees who have built this unique company and in doing so have developed an incredibly strong, exciting and trustworthy brand as well as a culture of hard work and innovation. As we are now the UK’s leading online bathroom retailer, it seems like the time is right to join the UK stock market. With the deep industry expertise and talent of our senior team members and the fundamental strengths of our proven business model in a growing market, we are excited about the significant growth opportunities that present themselves to Victorian Plumbing. Victorian Plumbing also revealed details of his future growth plans. In the short term, it plans to strengthen its position in the B2C bathroom market through new product development and innovation, to continue its investments and marketing improvements, to continue to improve its customer experience, to continue to draw Building on the current boom in home improvement, to introduce a dedicated sales team to drive commercial sales and increase revenue by expanding its product lines. In the medium term, it plans to extend to new adjacent product categories and to establish itself in certain markets in Europe.

