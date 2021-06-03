Additional Federal Unemployment Benefit Money Would End In NC In WSOC TV Bill





RALEIGH, NC – Unemployed North Carolina workers would no longer receive the $ 300 per week federal supplement related to the pandemic under legislation approved by a state House committee on Wednesday. The measure would remove North Carolina from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program, joining two dozen other states that have done the same. [ READ MORE: Bill to give NC returning workers $1,500 bonuses approved by Senate ] The proposal would eliminate these additional benefits 30 days after the bill comes into force. The program is already due to expire nationwide in early September. Republicans who pushed the bill through the finance committee argued that the additional benefits were slowing the post-pandemic recovery. Some argue that the supplement discourages work when employers struggle to fill vacant positions. Others say the benefits have been crucial for many people, especially women who struggle to provide child care. The proposal contrasts with a measure approved by the Senate this week that would continue to distribute the additional benefits. But the Senate still wants to use Washington’s money to offer bonuses of $ 1,500 or $ 800 to recipients who return to work. [ States are opting out of $300 weekly federal unemployment payments; is yours one of them? ] About 240,000 people are currently receiving state unemployment benefits, according to a legislative analyst speaking to the committee. He did not immediately know how many of them were receiving the additional benefits. The House measure, which is expected to get a floor vote on Thursday, would also revive two proposals the chamber approved earlier this spring, but which had gone nowhere in the Senate. One provision would allow recipients of federal paycheck protection program loans to treat these products as business expenses that could be deducted from their state income taxes in 2020 and 2021. The other provision would exempt the first $ 10,200 of Unemployment Benefits from the 2020 Personal Income Tax. (WATCH: Bill to give returning NC workers $ 1,500 bonuses approved by Senate) 2021 Cox Media Group







